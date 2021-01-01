Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Richarlison to replace Mbappe at PSG

The Everton attacker could be a last-minute solution

Richarlison is a leading option to replace Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain if Kylian Mbappe heads to Real Madrid this week, writes Eurosport.

The Brazilian forward has raised his international profile in recent months by playing well at the Copa America and Olympics.

PSG also have experience dealing with Everton as they took Moise Kean on loan last year and signed Idrissa Gueye from the Toffees in 2019.