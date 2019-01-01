Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Spurs eye Maddison as Eriksen replacement

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Chelsea to offer young stars new deals

2019-10-04T23:45:18Z

Chelsea will offer new contracts to Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham in the coming weeks.

The Evening Standard are reporting that the pair will be rewarded for their impressive starts to the new season, and to their Chelsea careers, with new long term deals.

 

Spurs eye Maddison as Eriksen replacement

2019-10-04T23:37:58Z

Manchester United are also interested in the Leicester star

Leicester City's James Maddison is being lined up by Spurs as a replacement for Christian Eriksen, according to the Mirror.

The England playmaker is also wanted by Manchester United, but Mauricio Pochettino's Champions League finalists now lead the race for the 22-year-old's signature.

Chelsea to offer WIllian new deal

2019-10-04T23:37:28Z

Frank Lampard wants Brazilian winger Willian to remain at Chelsea, and the club will look to offer the 31-year-old a new contract, according the the Express.

One of the more experienced members of Chelsea's current squad, Willian is in the final year of his existing contract with the club, but they feel he still has plenty to offer.

Karius could play for Liverpool again

2019-10-04T23:35:43Z

Goalkeeper Loris Karius believes he could still play for Liverpool once his time on loan Besiktas comes to an end.

Besiktas can make the transfer permanent at the end of this season for a fee of £7.25 million (€8.1m), but it's likely neither the club nor the player will want to take up that option.

