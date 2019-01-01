Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Spurs eye Maddison as Eriksen replacement

Chelsea to offer young stars new deals
Chelsea will offer new contracts to Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham in the coming weeks.
The Evening Standard are reporting that the pair will be rewarded for their impressive starts to the new season, and to their Chelsea careers, with new long term deals.
Spurs eye Maddison as Eriksen replacement
Manchester United are also interested in the Leicester star
Leicester City's James Maddison is being lined up by Spurs as a replacement for Christian Eriksen, according to the Mirror.
The England playmaker is also wanted by Manchester United, but Mauricio Pochettino's Champions League finalists now lead the race for the 22-year-old's signature.
Chelsea to offer WIllian new deal
Frank Lampard wants Brazilian winger Willian to remain at Chelsea, and the club will look to offer the 31-year-old a new contract, according the the Express.
One of the more experienced members of Chelsea's current squad, Willian is in the final year of his existing contract with the club, but they feel he still has plenty to offer.
Karius could play for Liverpool again
Goalkeeper Loris Karius believes he could still play for Liverpool once his time on loan Besiktas comes to an end.
Besiktas can make the transfer permanent at the end of this season for a fee of £7.25 million (€8.1m), but it's likely neither the club nor the player will want to take up that option.
Emery tabs Willock to fill Ramsey role
Unai Emery says Joe Willock is a suitable replacement for Aaron Ramsey.
The young midfielder has seized a first-team role this season following the Wales international's move to Juventus.