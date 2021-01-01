Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba and Haaland on Xavi's Barca wishlist

Eriksen-Onana swap deal on the cards?
Inter are looking at the possibility of a swap deal involving Cristian Eriksen and Andre Onana, Tuttosport claims.
Eriksen is unable to continue his playing career in Serie A due to having a defibrillator, but the Eredivisie has no such rules.
Onana, meanwhile, is of interest to the Nerazzurri and they are said to be exploring the idea of including Eriksen in a part-exchange deal for the goalkeeper.
No West Brom compensation to pay for Barca
West Brom will receive no compensation from Barcelona for young striker Louie Barry, according to The Athletic.
The Baggies had complained to FIFA after Barry left their youth academy for Spain in 2019, claiming that they were owed something for their part in his development.
FIFA has sided with Barca, however, with the governing body of the opinion that West Brom had not made Barry a 'binding offer' when he was of the legal age to accept a professional deal.
Barry left Camp Nou after just one year, signing with Aston Villa, and is currently on loan at Ipswich.
Barca officials travel to finalise Xavi deal
Barcelona vice president Rafa Yuste and director of football Mateu Alemany have travelled to Qatar to finalise negotiations to sign Xavi as their new head coach, Mundo Deportivo reports.
It is claimed the former midfielder has already agreed terms with the Blaugrana on a two-and-a-half-year contract and that he will earn less in Catalunya than he does at Al-Sadd.
Kane wants to stay at Spurs under Conte
Harry Kane wants to stay at Tottenham to play under new head coach Antonio Conte - according to The Sun.
The English striker cut a frustrated figure at the start of the season while Nuno Espirito Santo was in charge, but believes his successor is capable of delivering trophies.
Kane will no longer push for a move away from Spurs, having seen a proposed move to Manchester City fall through in the summer.
Carvalho rejects new Fulham deal amid Real Madrid interest
Fabio Carvalho has rejected a contract renewal at Fulham - according to The Sun.
The 19-year-old has decided against extending his stay at Craven Cottage beyond the end of the season amid interest from Real Madrid.
The Blancos could look to sign Carvalho on a free transfer, having seen him record three goals and one assist in six Championship appearances so far this season.
Dembele eager to extend Barca stay
Ousmane Dembele is eager to extend his stay at Barcelona - according to SPORT.
The 24-year-old's current deal expires next summer and he has been linked with Italian giants Juventus.
Dembele would prefer to remain at Barca, though, and has asked his agent to accelerate renewal talks with the club.
Conte eyeing Kessie as first Spurs signing
Antonio Conte is eyeing AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie as his first signing at Tottenham - according to Sport Italia.
The Italian was drafted in to replace Nuno Espirito Santo at Spurs on Tuesday and is already planning a squad overhaul to turn the club into top-four contenders again.
Kessie is top of his list of targets, with Conte having seen him perform for Milan up close while in charge of Inter.
Emery: I haven't said no to Newcastle
Villarreal coach Unai Emery has admitted he is keeping his options open with regards to a possible Newcastle switch.
"I've been made aware of their interest and I haven't said no, but there is no offer," he said following Villarreal's 2-0 Champions League victory over Young Boys on Tuesday.
Pogba headlines list of four players Xavi wants at Barcelona
The French midfielder is at the top of Xavi's wishlist (El Nacional)
Paul Pogba is one of four players that Xavi has identified as signings he wants at Barcelona, according to El Nacional.
Pogba's contract with Manchester United ends at the end of the season, and Xavi would like to see the club make a push to bring him to Spain.
Also on Xavi's wishlist is another Mino Raiola client, Erling Haaland, along with Dani Olmo and Jules Kounde.
Milan in the race for River Plate star
AC Milan are one of several clubs in the race to sign Julian Alvarez this summer, reports Gazetta dello Sport.
The River Plate star has caught the clubs across Europe, including Milan's Italian rivals Fiorentina.
Alvarez can play as a striker, winger or attacking midfielder has has risen to prominence after helping River top Boca Juniors as part of his 14-goal campaign this season.
PSG eye Vlahovic as Mbappe successor
If Kylian Mbappe does indeed leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, the club has already earmarked a potential successor.
According to Le10Sports, PSG could make a move for Dusan Vlahovic if Mbappe does leave PSG upon the expiration of his contract.
PSG are confident they could outbid Juventus for the Fiorentina star and believe he would be an ideal fit in their attack.
Lazio prioritise Luiz Felipe deal
Lazio are focused on getting Luiz Felipe to sign a new deal with the club, reports CalcioMercato.
The Brazilian's deal is set to expire in June, making a new contract a priority for the club.
Lazio have a good relationship with his agent, so there is plenty of optimism that a deal will get done despite interest from Barcelona, Sevilla and Real Betis.
Howe earmarked as Farke's Norwich repalcement
Norwich are eyeing Eddie Howe as a potential replacement for Daniel Farke, according to the Daily Mail.
The club has just two points from the first 10 games and Farke will need a dramatic uptick in form to keep his job.
Farke currently has a contract that runs through 2025, but the club could turn to former Bournemouth boss Howe if the result don't start coming quickly.
Dynamo ready to spend for 'top-end talent'
New Houston Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad says the club is ready to spend some money to sign better players.
The club has the ability to sign three Designated Players this winter, and Onstad says he expects the Dynamo to spend and reshape their roster.
“Number one is to get better on the field," Onstad told MLSSoccer.com. "We have some core guys who are very good, but we’re missing some top-end talent and difference-makers. Those pieces who can turn games. In our league, it’s pretty close. It’s those players who make differences.”
He continued: “There is definitely room for improvement. We’re not DP-tied, we have room for manipulation. The [U22 Initiative], too. I’m pretty comfortable with it.”