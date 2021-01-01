Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba and Haaland on Xavi's Barca wishlist

Inter are looking at the possibility of a swap deal involving Cristian Eriksen and Andre Onana, Tuttosport claims.

Eriksen is unable to continue his playing career in Serie A due to having a defibrillator, but the Eredivisie has no such rules.

Onana, meanwhile, is of interest to the Nerazzurri and they are said to be exploring the idea of including Eriksen in a part-exchange deal for the goalkeeper.