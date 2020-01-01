Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Wenger rejected Barcelona offer

Man City and PSG to battle for Thiago

2020-08-12T22:55:27Z

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara is wanted by both Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City this summer, according to Le10sport

The Ligue 1 giants have made an initial €30 million ($35m) offer for the Spaniard but are now expecting City to enter the race. 

Wenger rejected Barca offer

2020-08-12T22:40:49Z

The Gunners legend was wanted at Camp Nou

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger turned down a recent approach to coach Barcelona, reports Le10 Sport

The La Liga giants are exploring their managerial options for next season and discussed giving the job to Wenger, who ultimately declined the chance after some initial talks. 

Along with Barca, the Frenchman has reportedly received several other offers to return to management.  

Ivic favourite for Watford job

2020-08-12T22:25:52Z

Former Maccabi Tel Aviv boss Vladimir Ivic is close to becoming Watford's next manager, claims PA Media

The Serbian coach is the front-runner for the top job following the club's recent relegation from the Premier League.

Sancho asked to take pay cut by Man Utd

2020-08-12T22:15:54Z

The Premier League club have struggled throughout negotiations

Manchester United's attempts to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund initially saw them propose for the attacker to take a pay cut, according to the Daily Mail

The Red Devils' first contract proposal would have seen Sancho make less money per week than he is currently on at Dortmund. 

While their second offer matched his Dortmund wages, United continue to struggle to settle on a transfer fee for Sancho with his German club demanding £108 million (€119m/$140m).

Wolves set to hand Nuno a new £5m-a-year deal

2020-08-12T22:05:59Z

Nuno Espirito Santo is set to be rewarded for a stunning season in charge of Wolves with the club to offer him a new deal worth £5 million a year, reports the Daily Star

The manager has one year left on his current contract with the club desperate to retain his services moving forward.  