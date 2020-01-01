Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca make Martinez bid as Aubameyang interest cools

Arsenal striker now their back-up option

have made forward Lautaro Martinez their first-choice striking target with 's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang now only a back-up option, according to the Star.

The Gunners have grown increasingly frustrated with what they feel are attempts by Barca to unsettle Aubameyang, who is into the final 18 months of his contract in north London.

The Spanish club are known admirers of the Gabon international but they have decided instead to step-up their interest in Martinez, having already had an initial bid of around £65 million ($75m) rejected by the Nerazzurri for the Argentine.