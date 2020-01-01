Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Son's new Tottenham contract revealed

manager Vladimir Ivic is keen for the club to sign a new left-back after an injury to Adam Masina.

"I am asking [for a left-back]. At the moment we need to see what's happening with Adam but with the information I have he will be back towards the end of January and start of February," Ivic said.

"At the moment we have just the one player with a left foot. Ken Sema has played all the games but in his position we would like somebody else who can give us an option.

"It's something I know we need but I need to work with the team and the squad we have to try and take 100 per cent from them."