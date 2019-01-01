Transfer news and rumours LIVE: How Barca missed out on Rodrygo

Brazilian teenager Rodrygo made history with on Wednesday, but one of his former coaches has revealed he could have been doing so for instead.

The 18-year-old moved to the Santiago Bernabeu over the summer from Santos in a deal worth around €45 million (£39m/$49m).

While a tidy sum for a young player yet to be tested in Europe, the fee now looks a bargain after Rodrygo scored a hat-trick against , with his first-half brace inside 14 minutes the quickest in the competition's history.

Read more here!