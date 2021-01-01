Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Salah contract talks continue

Liverpool ace still in negotiations

Mohamed Salah's contract talks with Liverpool are ongoing, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Despite previous reports, it is stated that Salah is not asking for as much as £500,000 per week.

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Harvey Elliott are among the Anfield stars to have agreed new terms recently.