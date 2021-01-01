Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba wants to renew Man Utd contract

Nkoulou to join Watford
Nicolas Nkoulou has agreed a deal to join Watford, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.
The Cameroonian defender had been a free agent but will now become Claudio Ranieri's first signing and is due to be presented in the coming hours.
Villa join Everton in scrap for Souttar
Aston Villa have joined Everton in the race for Stoke defender Harry Souttar, claims Football Insider.
The towering centre-half, who has been making quite the impression with the Potters at both ends of the field, is only 22 years of age and considered to be ready for a step up into the Premier League.
Will Rudiger end up at Bayern?
Bremen agree contract with youngster
📜🖊️ Fabio #Chiarodia has signed a long-term contract at SV #Werder Bremen 🟢⚪— SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) October 7, 2021
The 16-year-old talented defender will join our first-team squad! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/5HpCF0s7g5
Juve eye Icardi and Vlahovic
Mauro Icardi and Dusan Vlahovic are back in Juventus’ sights, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.
With the Bianconeri in the market for another proven goalscorer, questions are being asked of where Alvaro Morata stands in a long-term project at the Allianz Stadium.
Liverpool looking at Camara
Olympiacos midfielder Aguibou Camara is a player on Liverpool’s recruitment radar, claims SporTime.
The Reds are said to have sent scouts to cast an eye over the talented 20-year-old when he has been in Europa League action this season.
Guendouzi back on track after Arsenal nightmare
Matteo Guendouzi might not be the complete package yet, as his Arsenal exile is testimony to, but he has already shown that if he can get things right at Marseille, he can return to the top level stronger than ever.
For now, on an initial loan agreement back in France, he finds himself on the correct pathway.
Origi is an option for Barcelona
Liverpool outcast Divock Origi is an option that Barcelona are willing to consider in their ongoing pursuit of more attacking talent.
Sport claims that the Belgium forward, who continues to struggle for game time at Anfield, could be pursued by La Liga giants if other targets fall out of reach.
Ruiz back on Real Madrid’s radar
Fabian Ruiz is once again attracting interest from Real Madrid, reports El Nacional.
The Spain international midfielder is currently in Italy with Napoli, but could head back to his homeland in a cut-price €15 million (£13m/$17m) deal next summer.
Wilshere training with Arsenal
Hey, @JackWilshere 👋❤️— Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 7, 2021
We're helping Jack prepare and train for his next step, while he continues to do his coaching badges pic.twitter.com/KI41WlTNdx
Man City want Dembele in any Sterling deal
El Nacional reports that Manchester City will ask Barcelona for Ousmane Dembele in any deal involving Raheem Sterling.
An England international winger is seeing a move to Camp Nou mooted, with a World Cup winner is running down the final year of his contract.
Spurs step up pursuit of Vlahovic
Tottenham have, according to Calciomercato, entered into talks with representatives of Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.
The Serbian frontman will not be signing a new contract in Florence and is attracting interest from teams across Europe.
Barca-linked Martinez: It's all about the project
Belgium boss Roberto Martinez, in an exclusive interview with Goal, has discussed his future as he continues to be linked with taking over from Ronald Koeman at Barcelona.
Read the full interview on right here
Kjaer open to Milan renewal
Simon Kjaer has said that he is open to a contract extension at AC Milan.
Speaking while on international duty with Denmark, the defender, whose current deal expires in 2022, told the press: “I'm no closer to a renewal with Milan but I'm still extremely happy to play for the Rossoneri.
“I feel good, I like to play and enjoy life at Milan. The club knows my position. When they want to resolve the matter, they know they can call me.”
Juve want Vlahovic & Tchouameni
Juventus are planning on making moves for Dusan Vlahovic and Aurelien Tchouameni at the end of the season, Tuttosport reports.
Moves for the Fiorentina striker and Monaco midfielder would have to be accompanied by sales, however, with Aaron Ramsey and Weston McKennie amongst those not in the club's long-term plans.
Should either Ramsey or McKennie be sold in January, a winter move for either Ramsey or Tchouameni should not be ruled out.
MLS prospect Baker-Whiting scouted by UCL clubs
Seattle Sounders and USYNT midfielder Reed Baker-Whiting has been scouted by Liverpool, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund, I'm told.— Tom Bogert (@tombogert) October 6, 2021
RBW, 16, has made four MLS apps this year. Obviously very early, but noteworthy these kind of clubs are on notice.https://t.co/RSItXPvxc3
Ferreira back to Bahia
✍🏽 Agora é oficial. Comandante do Nordestão-2017, do Baianão-2018 e do Acesso-2016, Guto Ferreira está de volta ao Esquadrão. Leia no #SócioDigital ➡️ https://t.co/HV6Wj4Qmtt #BBMP pic.twitter.com/ZNBHE4VnxV— Esporte Clube Bahia (@ECBahia) October 7, 2021
Thorns suspend Wilkinson
CLUB STATEMENT:— Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) October 7, 2021
Effectively immediately, Portland Thorns FC have placed general manager/president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson on administrative leave from Thorns duties pending the results of the outside independent investigation, which is ongoing.
Inter and AC Milan battle over Alvarez
Fierce city rivals Inter and Milan are going head-to-head over River Plate starlet Julian Alvarez, reports CalcioMercato.
Alvarez has pushed his way into the Argentina team at just 21 and proved River's hero on Sunday as he netted both goals to deliver a 2-1 Superclasico victory over Boca Juniors.
Pogba wants to renew Man Utd contract (L'Equipe)
Midfielder now prepared to ignore PSG & Madrid interest
Paul Pogba has now decided to extend his stay at Manchester United, reports L'Equipe.
The midfielder, who has attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in recent seasons, wants to renew his contract, in return for one of the highest wage packets in Premier League history.
Juventus ready to sell Ramsey
Juventus are ready to listen to offers for Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, reports the Daily Mail.
Ramsey has fallen out of favour in Turin this season, and his club are considering letting him go after almost three years.
Ronaldo changed Man Utd with 'second to none' mentality - Shaw
Cristiano Ronaldo has changed Manchester United with his "second to none" mentality, according to left-back Luke Shaw.
Shaw said players follow their Portuguese team-mate's example when it comes to his training focus and professionalism, with the defender believing Ronaldo's strong leadership could eventually lead to improved on-field fortunes for the entire team.
However, United's resolve is being tested early in the season as three defeats in September and a disappointing draw against Everton to begin October have cooled the warm feelings that abounded when Ronaldo first announced his shock return.
Premier League to approve Newcastle's Saudi takeover
The Premier League is set to give the green light to the Saudi Investment Fund's takeover of Newcastle United, claims the Sun.
Saudi Arabia is planning to lift the ban on beIn Sport in the country, one of the principle obstacles to the deal, which could now be completed as soon as Thursday.