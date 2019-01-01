Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba wants new £600k-a-week contract

Liverpool boss Klopp confirms new contract talks with Milner
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the club are in talks with James Milner over a new contract.
With Milner's current deal set to expire at the end of the season, he is free to sign a pre-contract with a new club in January.
Klopp, however, is optimistic that Milner will extend his stay at Anfield.
Rangers to fine and offload Grezda
Rangers have decided to fine and attempt to loan out Eros Grezda following an allegation of spitting in a development team game, according to The Scotsman.
The winger has not played for the first team since April and will not be reintegrated after the incident, with the club hoping to offload him as soon as possible.
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard revealed that a loan enquiry had been received from an unnamed club that was likely to be accepted.
Man City academy staff wanted transfer ban to give youngsters chances
A number of Manchester City academy staff members were hoping the club would receive a transfer ban, according to the Daily Mail.
City were found guilty of breaching rules with regards to signing players under the age of 18, but, unlike Chelsea, escaped with just a fine instead of a transfer ban.
Due to the club's immense financial muscle, top players are often brought in from elsewhere and even Phil Foden - the academy's brightest prospect - has found regular playing time hard to come by.
Kane reveals interested clubs
Todd Kane has revealed that a number of clubs were interested in securing his services this summer before he eventually joined QPR from Chelsea, according to the Birmingham Mail.
Promoted sides Aston Villa and Sheffield United were among the interested parties, as well as Championship pair Derby County and Fulham.
The 26-year-old right-back had impressed while on loan at Hull City, but snubbed Premier League interest to move to Loftus Road instead.
Pogba wants new £600k-a-week contract
The Frenchman is hoping to become one of the highest-paid players in the world.
Paul Pogba is angling for a new £600k-a-week contract at Manchester United, according to Tuttosport.
The midfielder has attracted interest from Real Madrid and former club Juventus and is aware that the Old Trafford hierarchy are keen to tie him down.
That wage would make him one of the highest-paid players in world football, ahead of even Cristiano Ronaldo.
Jokanovic wants £7m Kodjia in Qatar
Slavisa Jokanovic is trying to sign Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia, according to Football Insider.
The former Fulham and Watford manager is now at the helm of Qatari outfit Al-Gharafa, and has his sights set on the Ivory Coast front-man.
The transfer window in Qatar is open until the end of September, meaning the club may be forced to stump up the £7 million (€7.9m/$8.6m) fee Villa are demanding.