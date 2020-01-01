Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd offered Cavani transfer

Villa's Kodjia close to Qatar move
Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia is set for a medical with Qatari club Al Gharafa, the club has confirmed.
The 30-year-old is coming off contract at season's end and has made just nine appearances so far this campaign for Villa.
Al-Gharafa are currently fourth in the Qatar Stars League.
Man Utd offered PSG striker Cavani
The Red Devils will struggle to say no
Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Edinson Cavani on a free transfer, Manchester Evening News claims.
The Uruguayan is available for free at the end of the season and he is looking to move to another one of Europe's top leagues.
Cavani will not be allowed to leave the French club in January however, meaning a summer move is the only option.
Leicester eye Southampton’s Bertrand as Chilwell replacement
Leicester have identified Ryan Bertrand as a candidate to take Ben Chilwell’s place in the squad, Daily Mail claims.
The Foxes could lose Chilwell to Chelsea this month and are in the hunt for a suitable replacement.
Southampton full-back Bertrand has emerged as one of their favourite targets and the player is open to reuniting with ex-Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers.
Fulham confirm Kongolo loan
Fulham have signed Terence Kongolo on loan from Huddersfield, it has been confirmed.
The Dutch defender will spend the rest of the season at Craven Cottage as they look to seal promotion back to the Premier League.
"I really want to show my qualities and the next six months are very important,” Kongolo told the club’s website. “I like the winning mentality here and I want to give everything to help this club get promoted."
Inter near €12m Eriksen deal after agreeing personal terms
Tottenham are however holding out for even more
Inter have increased their offer for Christian Eriksen to €12 million (£10m/$13m) plus bonuses after Giuseppe Marotta held talks with the Tottenham star’s agent.
The Serie A side have made the Danish midfielder a top target heading into the January transfer window and are close to wrapping up a deal.
Sky Sport in Italy says Marotta met with Eriksen's agent in Milan and agreed personal terms over an €8m (£7m/$9m) salary, while they have also raised their bid with Spurs, who are holding out for €20m (£17m/$22m) for him.
West Brom offer £1.5m to keep West Ham midfielder on loan
West Brom want to keep West Ham midfielder Grady Diangana on loan and are willing to offer £1.5 million to the Premier League side.
The Telegraph reports the Championship side want to remove West Ham’s right to recall him early and are even willing to offer twice as much to ensure he stays for another season.