Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal after Sevilla star En-Nesyri

Youssef En-Nesyri Sevilla La Liga 2021-22
Getty Images

Vlahovic uncertainty for Fiorentina

2021-09-29T22:45:00Z

Bruce informs friends he could quit Newcastle

2021-09-29T22:30:00Z

Steve Bruce is privately talking about quitting Newcastle, claims Football Insider.

The Magpies have yet to win a match in the Premier League through their first six games and could be in for a stressful bottom-of-the-table fight.

Arsenal after Sevilla star En-Nesyri (La Razon)

2021-09-29T22:25:00Z

The Gunners hope the 24-year-old can be a long-term attacking partner for Bukayo Saka

Arsenal are after Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri and hope he can liven their inconsistent attack, according to La Razon.

The Morocco international scored 18 goals in La Liga during a breakout season last term.

Alexandre Lacazette could reportedly head to Spain in a swap deal for En-Nesyri.

De Jong insists Barcelona should not sack Koeman

2021-09-29T22:15:00Z

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has warned against sacking manager Ronald Koeman, despite Wednesday's 3-0 defeat to Benfica in Europe putting more pressure on the already troubled organisation.

De Jong suggested Koeman was not the reason the Blaugrana have won just one of their past five matches and slumped to their worst-ever Champions League start.

Read the full story on Goal!

Koeman De Jong Benfica GFX
Getty / Goal

Rice affirms West Ham loyalty

2021-09-29T22:00:00Z

Declan Rice has affirmed his loyalty to West Ham amid rumours he would soon push for a departure.

"Everyone knows how I feel about West Ham and [how] I feel about playing under the manager and what it’s like playing with the group of players I’m playing with,” Rice said on Wednesday night (via The Guardian).

“I feel you can see in my performances nothing’s up, nothing’s concerning me."