Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Solskjaer won't be sacked by Man Utd

AC Milan and Inter to battle for Belotti
Andrea Belotti has decided to leave Torino.
The striker has told the club he will not sign a new contract and Tuttomercatoweb reports that AC Milan and Inter are the favourites to land him for free at the end of the season.
Liverpool and Juve in race to sign Milinkovic-Savic
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's form for Lazio this season is drawing the attention of Europe's top teams once again.
According to Fichajes, Liverpool and Juventus are both looking at him as they plan on strengthening in midfield in the next transfer window.
Colantuono appointed Salernitana coach
Stefano Colantuono has returned to Salernitana for a second spell as the Serie A side's coach.
The 58-year-old spent a year in charge of the team before departing in 2018 but has agreed to replace Fabrizio Castori at the helm.
Salernitana are bottom of Serie A with four points from eight matches.
Insigne in contract talks with Napoli
Napoli are in talks with Lorenzo Insigne over a new contract, sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has told DAZN.
Insigne's contract expires at the end of the season but the club are eager to ensure he renews his commitment.
"His agent is talking to us, let's see," Giuntoli said.
Juve eye Witsel as Tchouameni alternative
Juventus are looking at signing Axel Witsel as an alternative to Aurelien Tchouameni, according to Tuttosport.
The Serie A side have made the Monaco star their top target, but face great competition as Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid are all said to be interested.
Juve need to strengthen in midfield, though, and are looking at back up options, with Witsel their favoured candidate.
QPR's Chair in Serie A frame
Queens Park Rangers attacking midfielder Ilias Chair is on the radar of a clutch of Serie A clubs, says Calcio Mercato.
The Morocco international has hit a purple patch of form right now, both at home and abroad.
That has caught the eye of several suitors, with a potential swap to Italy on the cards.
Lunin after Madrid exit
Andriy Lunin is seeking a full-time exit from Real Madrid, with Borussia Dortmund one potential destination, per Fichajes.
The Ukrainian goalkeeper has struggled for regular minutes since his arrival, and has spent a succession of loan spells away from the club.
Now however, he intends to make his departure for good, with the Bundesliga heavyweights one option.
Leicester eye Tielemans renewal
Leicester are looking to secure a renewal for Youri Tielemans through until 2023, per Calcio Mercato.
The Foxes are hoping to tie down the Belgium international to a longer deal, following his sturdy start to the new campaign.
Tielemans was on the scoreboard this weekend as Leicester beat out Manchester United in a six-goal thriller.
Madrid eye Benzema extension for Mbappe move
Real Madrid board wanted to extend Karim Benzema’s contract until June 2023 before the new season to show again how much they trust him. ⚪️🇫🇷 #RealMadrid— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 17, 2021
He’ll be part of the project also for 2022/23 season when Karim will be 35 - whatever happens with Kylian Mbappé deal.
Newcastle limited to £50m January spend
Newcastle will only be able to spend £50million (€69m) during the January transfer window, despite the assets at their disposal following their takeover, says the Telegraph.
The Magpies were expected to splash the cash as they looked to establish themselves among the Premier League elite following their transfer of ownership.
But they will have to make do with a smaller transfer kitty than expected to begin with.
Ajax keen on Pepi
Ajax are one of the clubs keen on a move for Ricardo Pepi, per CBSSports.
The USMNT international has been tipped in recent months for a move to Europe next year.
But the matter of his destination remains contested, with the Dutch side one potential suitor.
Aston Villa target Bologna left-back Hickey
Aston Villa have identified Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey as a transfer target - according to The Sun.
Celtic have also been linked with the 19-year-old, who moved to Stadio Renato Dall'Ara from Hearts in September 2020.
Hickey is happy in Italy at the moment, but Bologna's resolve could be tested if Villa submit a bid when the transfer window reopens.
Newcastle & Spurs battle for £50m Vlahovic
Newcastle and Tottenham are ready to do battle in the transfer market for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic - according to The Sun.
La Viola could let the 21-year-old go for around £50 million ($69m) in January, having publicly revealed that he has rejected the chance to extend his contract beyond its 2023 expiry date.
Newcastle could move for Vlahovic as they begin an exciting new era under Saudi-backed owners, while Spurs are also set to target the frontman to provide extra support for Harry Kane.
Barca can't afford Pogba
Barcelona can't afford to sign Manchester United star Paul Pogba next year - according to AS.
The Spanish giants are eager to bring in the 28-year-old, but cannot afford to match his €17 million (£14m/$20m) per year wages.
Pogba is set to become a free agent next summer, with Juventus and Real Madrid also keeping track of his situation.
De Ligt’s agent speaking with Man City & Chelsea (Calcio Mercato)
Juve defender subject of PL interest
Matthijs de Ligt's agent Mino Raiola has spoken to officials from Manchester City and Chelsea - according to Calcio Mercato.
Both English clubs are interested in bringing the Juventus defender to the Premier League, with Raiola eager to broke a move as he continues to struggle for regular minutes at the Allianz Stadium.
However, Juve won't let De Ligt leave the club for less than the €150 million (£127m/$174m) release clause in his current contract.
Man City make Rice top priority
Manchester City have made signing West Ham midfielder Declan Rice their top priority - according to The Athletic.
The Premier League champions view the England international as a long-term replacement for Fernandinho, who is approaching the latter stages of his career at 36.
City are not the only club in the race for Rice, though, with Chelsea and Manchester United having both been strongly linked with the 22-year-old in recent months.
Mourinho admits 'emotional connection' to Newcastle
Jose Mourinho has admitted to having an "emotional connection" to Newcastle United amid links with the top job at St James' Park.
Excitement is building at Newcastle following the completion of their £300 million ($411m) Saudi-backed takeover, with club officials having already outlined their ambitions to fight for the Premier League title in the near future.
Steve Bruce's position in the dugout is being called into question as an ambitious project gets under way and Mourinho has been mentioned as a possible replacement, with the Portuguese coming out to address the speculation in his latest press conference at Roma.
Read the full story on Goal.
Puig wanted by Mourinho at Roma
Riqui Puig is wanted by Jose Mourinho at Roma - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 22-year-old is under contract at Camp Nou until 2023, but is not currently in Ronald Koeman's plans.
Mourinho is a keen admirer of Puig, and may look to bring him in when the January window opens.
Arsenal set sights on Southampton's Elyounoussi
Arsenal have set their sights on Southampton winger Mohamed Elyounoussi - according to The Mirror.
Leicester City have also been credited with an interest in the 27-year-old, who has impressed since returning to St Mary's from a loan spell at Celtic last season.
Both clubs could move for Elyounoussi in the new year, but he is still under contract at Southampton until 2023.
Burnley plotting January swoop for Chelsea's Barkley
Burnley are plotting a January swoop for Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley - according to The Sun.
The Blues may be ready to loan the 27-year-old out again when the transfer window reopens, with Thomas Tuchel currently favouring other options ahead of him.
Burnley are ready to pay a portion of Barkley's salary to sign him for six months as they bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.
Barca & Fati reach contract impasse
Barcelona and Ansu Fati have reached an impasse in negotiations over a new contract - according to El Nacional.
The 18-year-old has less than a year left to run on his current deal, and the Blaugrana are eager to tie him down to a fresh long-term agreement.
Fati's representatives only want him to commit to an extra two years, though, with negotiations now at a standstill.
Rudiger demanding £400,000 per week Chelsea deal
Antonio Rudiger is demanding a new contract at Chelsea worth £400,000 per week - according to The Daily Mail.
The German defender's current deal expires next summer, and he has already rejected a renewal offer of £125,000 per week.
Rudiger will only stay at Chelsea if he is made their highest earner ahead of Romelu Lukaku, whose weekly earnings equate to £350,000.
Leverkusen won't sell Newcastle-linked Wirtz
Bayer Leverkusen won't sell Newcastle-linked midfielder Florian Wirtz next summer, the club's sporting director Rudi Voller has insisted.
Bayern Munich have also been credited with an interest in the 18-year-old, but Voller expects him to continue his development at Bay Arena.
"Nobody has to ask. Florian is in very good hands with us," Voller told Bild. "With the exception of Bayern, there will always be a pain threshold at all Bundesliga clubs. With Florian Wirtz, however, the question doesn't even arise.
"The boy is only 18 years old. Even in three years, he will only be 21. I'm very sure he will play for us in the 2022/2023 season."
Inter planning to finalise Brozovic renewal
Inter are planning to finalise a contract renewal for Marcelo Brozovic - according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
The 28-year-old is ready to commit his future to the Italian champions through to 2025.
Inter are working on the final details of the deal, including Brozovic's annual salary, but will soon make an official announcement on his future.
Barca interested in Matic
Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic is the subject of interest from Barcelona - according to The Sun.
The Spanish giants are targeting cut-price players amid an ongoing financial crisis, with Ronald Koeman eager to bolster his options in the middle of the park.
Matic could be available for less than £10 million next summer, at which point he will only have one year left on his contract at Old Trafford.
Arsenal want Jovic to replace Lacazette (Fichajes)
Real outcast touted for Emirates switch
Arsenal want Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic to replace Alexandre Lacazette next season - according to Fichajes.
Lacazette has entered the final year of his current contract at Emirates Stadium, and there are no signs of him signing a renewal as of yet.
The Gunners will turn to Jovic to fill the gap if he leaves, with the Serbian likely to be available after a disappointing first two years at Real.
Pellegrini, Darboe & Veretout in line for new Roma deals
Lorenzo Pellegrini, Ebrima Darboe and Jordan Veretout are all in line for new contracts at Roma - according to Calcio Mercato.
Jose Mourinho wants a prized trio tied down to fresh terms as he continues to try and stamp his own mark on the squad at Stadio Olimpico.
Darboe's new deal is closest to being announced, with the Roma boss having been hugely impressed by his contribution so far.
Lewandowski & Haaland on PSG shortlist (Le 10 Sport)
Mbappe replacement sought by French giants
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowksi and Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland are on Paris Saint-Germain's transfer shortlist for 2022 - according to Le 10 Sport.
The French giants are eager to bolster their attacking ranks just in case Kylian Mbappe leaves the club amid reported interest from Real Madrid.
Lewandowski and Haaland are top of PSG's list, but Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic is also under consideration.
Chelsea could have signed Donnarumma
Chelsea had the chance to sign Donnarumma as free agent, months ago. The board wanted to trust Mendy as “he’s our goalkeeper for next years too” 🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 16, 2021
7 years ago Edouard was unemployed, lining up at a local job center & ready to quit football. Now he’s untouchable at Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/P0UHC53nqd
Salah's agent jets into Liverpool for contract talks
Mohamed Salah's agent has flown into Liverpool to discuss a renewal, according to the Mirror, with his client holding all of the leverage right now.
Salah is making a convincing case that he is the top player in the world at the moment and would be difficult for Liverpool to let leave, even if his reported wage demands exceed £500,000 per week.
Man Utd prepare £70 million winter warchest
Manchester United are putting aside £70 million to strengthen the squad in January, claims the Daily Star.
That money will only be available to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if the Reds are in a strong position to challenge for the title, however.
Barca want Sterling to replace Dembele
Barcelona are planning a winter raid for Raheem Sterling to replace unsettled Ousmane Dembele, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Manchester City star has been left on the sidelines for his club this season, while Dembele also seems on the way out at Camp Nou as new contract talks continue to stall.
Rafa will turn down Newcastle comeback offer
"I can tell you that I had a lot of friends who were asking me the same question," he told reporters when asked about the links with St. James' Park.
“But, from day one they don’t need to worry about that, because I decided to stay here.
“I’m really happy, and I am just trying to improve everything I can here."
Bayern step up chase for Adeyemi
Bayern Munich have stepped up their pursuit of Red Bull Salzburg wonderkid Karim Adeyemi.
Goal Germany revealed that agent Thomas Solomon was in Munich today with Adeyemi's father Abbey Adeyemi for talks with Bayern, although any deal is still far from being confirmed.
Adeyemi has broken through for his national team this year and it seems only a matter of time until he takes a big step up at club level.
Solskjaer won't be sacked by Man Utd (The Athletic)
Norwegian still enjoys board's support despite slump
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United job is not in danger, claims The Athletic.
Despite recent poor results, the Norwegian still enjoys strong support from the United board.
His team lost 4-2 to Leicester on Saturday with the Foxes scoring three second-half goals.