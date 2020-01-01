Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Premier League & Serie A sides battling for Chiesa

Barcelona make approach for Onana
Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana is being hunted by La Liga champions Barcelona, according to De Telegraaf.
The Blaugrana are keen to add the Cameroon international to their ranks as competition for current No.1 Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Barcelona are believed to have offered Neto, along with youngsters Riqui Puig, Alex Collado or Carles Alena, in a possible deal for Onana.
PSG interested in Atletico star Partey
PSG are looking to strengthen their midfield with the addition of Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey.
According to RMC Sport, the French champions have scouted the 26-year-old Ghana international and are considering activating his €50m (£44m/$54m) release clause.
Bayern tracking Lyon talent Kalulu
Lyon teenager Pierre Kalulu has met Bayern Munich for talks and could join the Bundesliga giants on a free this summer.
Sport1 reports the 19-year-old held talks with Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, however, the Germans' first offer was declined with negotiations set to continue.
Kalulu is yet to make his debut for the Ligue 1 club but is capped at France under-20 level.
Chiesa wanted by Juve, Inter, Man Utd and Chelsea
Some of the continent's finest clubs are keen on the Italian forward
Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa is being hunted by four of Europe's biggest clubs with Juventus, Inter, Manchester United and Chelsea all registering an interest.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the 22-year-old striker has been offered a big-money contract by the Viola, and will have to make a decision between them and the quartet of clubs from Italy and Spain.
Chiesa is believed to want to stay in Italy, giving Fiorentina hope of keeping their asset while boosting the chances of Juve and Inter.
Celtic prodigy set to join Bayern
Celtic talent Barry Hepburn is close to agreeing a deal with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.
The 16-year-old winger has left the Hoops disappointed by rejecting a professional contract and is set to move to Germany's biggest club, The Scottish Sun reports.
Scotland Under-17 international Hepburn would be the second talent Celtic have lost to Bayern in 12 months, after defender Liam Morrison made the transfer last summer.