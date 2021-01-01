Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal desperate for Camavinga

Gunners see starlet as a game-changer

Arsenal will do whatever it takes to sign Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga this summer, reports Le10.

The 18-year-old is considered one of Europe's top prospects and someone the Gunners apparently believe can dramatically lift their fortunes. Once renowned for developing young midfielders, they have lost their way in recent years, but it only takes one youngster-turned-star for their reputation to be restored in that respect.

With sides around Europe reportedly after Camavinga, manager Mikel Arteta would need to bring his best negotiating tactics to sign the French wonderkid. Unlike rivals for his signature, the Gunners cannot offer Champions League football in 2021-22.