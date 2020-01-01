Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool to move for £18m Semedo

Ruben Semedo Olympiacos 2020
Fati in talks with Barcelona over extension

2020-11-14T23:55:54Z

Barcelona have made progress in their attempts to lock Ansu Fati down to a new contract, according to Marca

The teenager is currently contracted until 2022 and talks over an extended deal have been held over the past several weeks with all signs pointing to an eventual agreement. 

Gerrard wants McLean at Rangers

2020-11-14T23:40:34Z

Norwich midfielder Kenny McLean is wanted by Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, according to The Sun

Rangers previously tried to sign McLean over the summer and are ready to make another move in January with the player open to the switch. 

Steven Gerrard Rangers 2019-20
Ajax duo linked with Man Utd switch

2020-11-14T23:25:08Z

Manchester United could swoop for Ajax executives Marc Overmars and Edwin van der Sar after they hinted their time at the Dutch side is nearing an end.

The Mirror claims the Red Devils have been after such a duo to overhaul their recruitment process and could now look into bringing them to Old Trafford.  

Bale has 'fallen back in love with football' at Tottenham

2020-11-14T23:15:46Z

Gareth Bale has "fallen back in love with the game" after sealing his return to Tottenham, according to Wales assistant Robert Page. 

The 31-year-old managed to secure a season-long loan at Spurs from Real Madrid - where he had struggled for game time and consistency in recent years. 

Bale has already made six appearances for Jose Mourinho's side this season, contributing one goal and one assist in an encouraging start to date. 

Read the full story here on Goal!

2020-11-14T23:05:32Z

The Reds have found another centre-back option

Olympiacos defender Ruben Semedo is a summer target for Liverpool, reports the Daily Star.

The Reds are desperate for defensive reinforcements with Semedo expected to cost £18 million (€20m/$23m). 