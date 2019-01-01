PSG set Cavani price amid Atleti interest
PSG will look for a fee of between 40 and 50 million euro for Edison Cavani, according to reports in Le 10 Sports.
The 32-year-old Uruguayan has been rumoured to be unhappy in Paris, with reports of a rift with Neymar. He returned to the team from injury this weekend as they won the league after a 3-1 win over Monaco.
Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in his services, should one of their strikers leave.
Either of Diego Costa or Antoine Griezmann could leave Wanda Metropolitano this summer and now Madrid know how mucha potential replacement could cost.
Three stars could be out if Man U don't make Champions League
The Guardian is reporting that Paul Pogba, David de Gea and Romelu Lukaku could all leave Old Trafford if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United don't qualify for the Champions League next year.
All three players are nearing the ends of their contracts and would be unlikely to remain at the club if they aren't playing Champions League football, the paper reports.
Lukaku has been out of favour since Solksjaer took over, and both De Gea and Pogba were linked with moves away last summer.
Solskjaer had overseen a turnaround after replacing Jose Mourinho but a Champions League exit at the hands of Barcelona and a 4-0 defeat to Everton inside a week has reportedly seen a return of the unrest that was prevalent during the Portuguese manager's spell at the club.
United, in sixth, face second place Manchester City on Wednesday, in a vital game for both teams.
Phelan to be technical director at Old Trafford?
The Daily Telegraph is suggesting assistant coach Mike Phelan may be moving upstairs to become Manchester United's first ever technical director.
The paper suggests the club have been searching for someone to work 'alongside raher than above' manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Solskjaer has called for a 'ruthless' clearing out over the summer and the United executives are sid to be receptive to installing a technical director who understand the culture of the club,
Phelan, who played over 100 games for the club before being Sir Alex Ferguson's assistant for five years, certainly fits the bill.
Inter to use Miranda in deal for Elmas
Inter want to use centre-back Miranda in a deal for Fenerbahce's Elmas, according to Calciomercato.com.
The North Macedonian midfielder has the interest from the likes of Tottenham, Lazio, Zenit and Fiorentina.
Fener have already rejected offers up to €20 million (£17m/$22m) for Elmas, but with Martin Skrtel set to depart the Turkish club, Inter plan to offer Miranda as part of a deal.
RBNY issue Henry statement
The New York Red Bulls have denied reports linking former star Thierry Henry to their head coach position.
While the Red Bulls have been among the top of the Eastern Conference over the last half decade, and set a new MLS points record while winning the Supporters’ Shield last term, the team have gotten off to a poor start this season.
Reports have suggested head coach Chris Armas, in his first full season at the helm, was likely to be replaced by Henry, who starred for the club from 2010-14.
However, Red Bulls sporting director Dennis Hamlett has issued a statement, shooting down those reports.
Milan hoping to avoid loss on Calhanoglu
AC Milan are ready to cut bait with Hakan Calhanoglu, but are hoping to avoid taking a loss on the midfielder, according to Calciomercato.com.
The midfielder joined the Serie A side from Bayer Leverkusen for €22 million (£19m/$25m) in the summer of 2017 but has struggled to impress this year.
The club are hoping interest can be raised enough to avoid taking a loss on their investment, with a return to the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig a possibility.
Klinsmann rules out return to coaching in the Bundesliga
Jurgen Klinsmann has put an end to speculation linking him with a move back to management in the Bundesliga.
Klinsmann, who last coached the U.S. national team, was most strongly linked with Hertha Berlin, who are struggling in 11th place in the Bundesliga, and their head coach, Pal Dardai is leaving the club at the end of the year.
However, Klinsmann took to Twitter to deny any links.
Manchester United banked £50m from Champions League
Manchester United are expected to make £50 million ($65m) off their participation on the Champions League this year, according to the Sun.
Television money alone will garner the Red Devils £35m, while matches against Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona saw the club make another £15m.
In addition, ticket sales for those matches helped the club reach that figure.
Milan still chasing Van de Beek
AC Milan have not given up hope of signing Ajax's Donny van de Beek after missing out on him two years ago, according to Calciomercato.com.
The club were in talks with the player's entourage from two years ago until last October, but things eventually were postponed until this summer.
Van de Beek has liked Milan in the past, but while earlier he might have cost €25 million (£22m/$28m), Ajax will now not let him leave for less than €60m, making any Milan move more complicated.
Palace interested in Austrian striker
Crystal Palace are following Sasa Kalajdzic of Austrian Bundesliga side Admira Wacker, according to the Daily Mail.
Palace want to add a striker this summer and are intrigued by the 21-year-old, who would come as a more cost-efficient option.
However, that price is increasing as Kalajdzic has multiple potential suitors, including Brighton, Leeds, Red Bull Salzburg, Espanyol, Genk and Nice.
Milan lead Sensi chase
AC Milan are leading the chase to sign Sassuolo star Stefano Sensi, according to Calciomercato.com.
Milan had gone for Sensi this past January, but were blocked by Sassuolo after they loaned out Kevin-Prince Boateng.
This summer, Sensi will be allowed to leave for at least €25 million (£22m/$28m), but Milan may face competition from Inter and Napoli, who are also monitoring the situation.
Bayern open to selling Renato Sanches, Kovac suggests
Bayern Munich will consider selling Renato Sanches this summer, Niko Kovac has admitted.
The 21-year-old midfielder told Bild that he feels he needs to leave the club at the end of the season to get the playing time he needs, having started just four Bundesliga appearances this term.
And his coach Kovac hinted that he could be moved on in the next transfer window, conceding that the Portugal international has had a difficult time in Bavaria.
Pogba in 'advanced' talks with Real Madrid
Potential €150m summer deal being negotiated
Manchester United midfielder is in advanced talks with Real Madrid over a summer move, according to a journalist in France.
The France star has been courted by the Spanish giants since his days at Juventus and is said to be open to a switch amid United's recent struggles.
And Telefoot journalist Frederic Calenge says Pogba may be on his way in a €150 million deal this summer as negotiations are at an advanced stage.
Finally, per @FredCalenge, discussions between Paul Pogba and Real Madrid are “well advanced” over a potential €150m summer deal.— Get French Football News (@GFFN) April 22, 2019
Atletico join Napoli in Trippier race
Spurs look set to let England full-back go
Atletico Madrid and Napoli are considering a move for Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier, Daily Mail reports.
The Premier League side are preparing to let him go at the end of the season even though he has five years to run on his contract.
And Atletico are the latest team to show interest, joining Napoli on the list of teams eyeing him up.
McGregor and Gray sign new Hibs contracts
Hibernian have tied captain David Gray and defender Darren McGregor to new contracts.
The pair are tied to the Scottish Premiership side for another four years after their role in the club's improvement under coach Paul Heckingbottom.
📝| We are delighted to confirm that both Darren McGregor and club captain David Gray have agreed new contracts.— Hibernian FC (@HibernianFC) April 22, 2019
➡️ https://t.co/FbXoTgSWBf pic.twitter.com/tZ5DuABLRg
Renato Sanches ready to leave Bayern Munich
Renato Sanches says he is ready to leave Bayern Munich in order to find first-team football.
The 21-year-old midfielder has played a limited role for the Bavarian giants this summer and has not started a game in the Bundesliga since November.
And he feels it is time to look for another club to gain regular playing time.
Gustavo on the way to China?
Luiz Gustavo could be heading to China this summer after an underwhelming season at Marseille, L'Equipe claims.
The Brazilian midfielder has played 25 Ligue 1 games this season but has had spells on the bench and the French side look set to let him go two years before his contract ends.
He was wanted by a club in China in January but opted to remain at Marseille. He is still wanted in the Chinese Super League and could take the offer this time around.
Inter to challenge Man City & Napoli to Almendra signing
Inter are ready to enter the race to sign "the new Juan Riquelme" Agustin Almendra from Boca Juniors this summer, Calciomercato claims.
Manchester City and Napoli are already showing interest in the 19-year-old and Juventus have been monitoring him lately.
But Inter director Giuseppe Marotta has been heavily impressed and the San Siro side are considering triggering his €20 million (£17m/$22m) release clause.
Atletico Madrid eye Juventus & Man Utd target Felix
Atletico Madrid will turn to Joao Felix to replace Antoine Griezmann if they lose the France star in the near future, Record reports.
The 19-year-old striker has impressed at Benfica this season, attracting interest from Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus.
But Atletico are also eyeing him up and will make a move for him if star striker Griezmann ends up leaving.
Mustafazada wants to join Celtic
Bahlul Mustafazada has revealed he would love to play for Celtic after the Scottish club's interest in him was revealed.
The 22-year-old centre-back has impressed at Qabala, making 24 appearances this season but is out of contract at the end of the season.
He has been invited for a trial at the Glasgow club and he hopes it ends in a contract offer.
"I don't want to comment on the situation at the moment, but of course I would want to play for a club like Celtic," he said. "If a contract proposal happened then I would certainly jump at it."
Coutinho hints at move in Neymar ambition
Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has fuelled the transfer talk surrounding both him and fellow Brazilian Neymar with an admission on his future plans.
He has told De Sola: “Playing at his side is always a pleasure, even though I haven't had any luck at the club level yet. It would be nice to play with him in a club."
Will Mbappe be on the move this summer?
Real Madrid open to Bale loan
Man Utd & Spurs linked with Wales star
Real Madrid are willing to let Gareth Bale leave on a loan agreement after struggling to find clubs willing to do a permanent deal.
Marca claims that the Blancos will move the Wales international out this summer as he no longer forms part of their future plans.
Manchester United and Bale's former club Tottenham have previously been cited as potential destinations.
Newcastle striker Perez open to offers
Ayoze Perez is willing to listen to offers this summer as he becomes the latest high-profile figure to see their future at Newcastle called into question.
The Spanish striker has said: “In the summer there is going to be options. That means I have done something well. I’ll be up for hearing what is coming.
“I can hear what is coming for me, what they offer for me, but it doesn’t mean I am going to leave 100 per cent at the end of the season."
Fowler to take Australian coaching role
Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler is poised to take a coaching role at A-League team Brisbane Roar, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.
The former England international spent two years Down Under as a player and is preparing to return as he seeks to gain more managerial experience.
Martial and Lukaku out at Man Utd?
Manchester United should be willing to sell Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku this summer, says Paul Ince, with the attacking pair among a group of five players deemed surplus to requirements.
The former Red Devils midfielder has offered his opinion to Radio 5 Live on the current squad at Old Trafford.
AC Milan eye permanent Bakayoko signing
AC Milan are determined to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko from Chelsea on a permanent basis this summer, Tuttomercatoweb says.
The midfielder has impressed since joining the Serie A side on loan from the Blues, making 37 appearances for the team sitting fourth in the Italian top-flight.
Milan will try to talk Chelsea down from the €35 million figure they want for him as they look to make the 24-year-old one of their own.
Is Mourinho finished as a manager?
Former Chelsea star Frank Leboeuf believes Jose Mourinho's time as a top coach is over.
The Portuguese manager has been out of work since December after being sacked by Manchester United but is eager to return to the game this summer.
After successful spells at Porto, Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid, Mourinho will have many clubs lining up to hire him, but Leboeuf believes his best years are behind him.
Barca to offer Vidal contract extension
Barcelona are ready to open talks with Arturo Vidal over a new contract, according to Sport.
The Chilean joined from Bayern Munich in August on a deal that runs until 2021 and has made 45 appearances for Ernesto Valverde's team.
Vidal, 31, has become a target for Inter because of his impact at Camp Nou, but the Catalan side are not ready to let him go and want him to sign a new deal that will tie him to the club until 2022.
Tuchel: Mbappe won't leave PSG for Real
Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel is "convinced" Kylian Mbappe will remain at the club despite on going talk of interest from Real Madrid.
The Spanish club have been linked with the 20-year-old star since his Monaco days and are reportedly willing to pay big money to take him away from PSG.
But Tuchel says the French side need him if they are to achieve their goals of winning the Champions League and staying dominant in Ligue 1, saying: "I've always been convinced that he'll always be our player. This is important to achieve all our objectives. To win, we need players like Kylian."
Rangers sign Hastie on pre-contract deal
Rangers have reached an agreement to sign 20-year-old winger Jack Hastie from Motherwell this summer, Daily Record reports.
The Scotland Under 21 international has impressed since his return from a loan spell at Alloa in January, scoring six goals in 12 league appearances.
Although Motherwell wanted to keep him, Hastie has opted for a summer switch to Ibrox having agreed to a three-year deal with an option for a fourth.
Sarri disagrees with Giroud over playing time issue
Olivier Giroud further rumours he could be leaving Chelsea by saying he feels he could play more, but Maurizio Sarri says the Frenchman has played plenty this season.
Giroud has featured 39 times for the club in all competitions, and Sarri insists that he remains a vital piece of the team.
Busquets linked with Miami move
Sergio Busquets could be tempted to join David Beckham's project at Inter Miami, according to Marca.
Earlier this week, Busquets said he is intrigued by the possibility of playing in MLS after his time at Barca as finished.
And Beckham's Miami team is seen as a logical landing point for the veteran Spanish midfielder.
Acosta offered new deal by DC United
Luciano Acosta has been offered a new deal with DC United, according to ESPN per MLSSoccer.com.
The talented midfielder has been linked with PSG and Manchester United as his contract with DC will end this year.
Turkish side Fenerbahce have also been linked with a player that has also earned links to Lyon.
PSG eye move for Bernardo Silva
Paris Saint-Germain
The club is looking to bring in Silva as a sign to Kylian Mbappe and Neymar showing that the team is improving after missing out on a Champions League once again this year.
And Silva will be offered a significant salary increase as PSG look to take advantage of the fact that Manchester City will go for
Cavani refuses to confirm PSG future
Edinson Cavani stopped short of confirming his future at Paris Saint-Germainafter making a late re-appearance at the club's Ligue 1 victory party on Sunday.
Barca & Liverpool in race for Nicolas Pepe
Ivory Coast striker wanted by several of Europe's elite
Barcelona and Liverpool are among a host of clubs weighing up a bid for Lille sensation Nicolas Pepe, reports Le10Sport.
The 23-year-old Ivory Coast striker has enjoyed a brilliant season in Ligue 1, attracting the attention of Europe's elite.
As well as the two Champions League semi-finalists, Inter, Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich are also among his admirers.
Roma decide El Shaarawy future
Roma are set to offer Stephan El Shaarawy a new deal at Stadio Olimpico, reports Corriere della Sera (via Calciomercato).
Talks between the ex-Milan man and his club had stalled over his wage demands, but a run of fine form seems to have convinced Roma to extend his contract, set to expire in June 2020.
Man Utd set to hire Phelan as technical director
Manchester United are ready to hire Mike Phelan as the club's new technical director, according to the Daily Mail.
Phelan is highly regarded around Old Trafford and currently acting as first-team coach of the Premier League giants.
If he receives the promotion another United favourite, Michael Carrick, would be in line to step up and act effectively as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's assistant.
Mbappe scotches talk of Real Madrid move
Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe refuted talk he could join Real Madridafter he scored a hat-trick against former club Monaco on Sunday.
The 20-year-old was in sparkling form at Parc des Princes, scoring three times in a 3-1 win.
The victory came on the day PSG clinched their second straight Ligue 1 title, with Lille's draw at Toulouse earlier in the day securing the championship.
Andre Silva close to Premier League move
Struggling Milan forward Andre Silva could line up in the Premier League next season, reports the Birmingham Mail.
Silva has endured a disappointing period on loan at Sevilla and is likely to move on again once the current term ends.
And while Wolves were believed to be in pole position for his transfer, agent Jorge Mendes will consider any offer from the English top flight in his bid to give the player a fresh start.