Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham set to revive Conte pursuit

Leganes appoint Nafti as coach
No Conte contact from Spurs yet
Mourinho wants Nacho at Roma
Roma are interested in signing Nacho Fernandez from Real Madrid, according to El Nacional.
The 31-year-old has made seven La Liga appearances under Carlo Ancelotti this season but was an unused substitute in their last three.
Roma could tempt him away with the promise of regular playing time as Jose Mourinho is an admirer.
Barca want Van de Beek on loan
Barcelona could be set to rescue Donny van de Beek from Manchester United.
The midfielder wants to leave because of a lack of playing time at Old Trafford and Sport claims Barca are interested in signing him.
They cannot afford to buy him, however, and will have to land him on loan.
AC Milan decide against Isco
AC Milan have crossed Isco off of their list of targets for January.
Calciomercato reports the Serie A side believe he is past his best and will not make a move for him.
Gouiri on Man City radar
Nice man Amine Gouiri is on the radar of Manchester City, per Fichajes.
The Premier League champions are tracking the Ligue 1 star, who has enjoyed a fine start to the campaign.
City are after greating attacking options and could see the 21-year-old as a crucial part of their puzzle.
Dunfermline sack boss Grant
Levy leads board on Nuno's Spurs future
Fonseca and Conceicao among Spurs options
Paulo Fonseca & Sergio Conceicao are among the prime candidates to replace Nuno Espirito Santo at Tottenham, per the Independent.
The Portuguese is expected to be handed the sack following Saturday's loss to Manchester United.
Given the difficulty the club had in finding Jose Mourinho's successor previously, it is odd they would part ways so soon - but they look to already have multiple candidates in the pipeline now.
Mason to take interim charge of Spurs
Ryan Mason will be installed as Tottenham's caretaker boss until Chrismas, Football Insider claims.
The sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo is thought to be just hours away, but Spurs do not yet have a suitable full-time replacement lined up to take the Portuguese trainer's place.
As such, Mason, who spent seven matches in charge of the Lilywhites following Jose Mourinho's dismissal, will take charge of the team in the interim.
Torino consider Miranchuk move
Torino are interested in a January swoop for Atalanta's Aleksei Miranchuk, according to Tuttosport.
The report claims that the Russian, who has fallen out of favour under Gian Piero Gasperini, is also a target Sassuolo.
In addition, it is said that a move to the Premier League or La Liga should not be ruled out.
Miranchuk's current deal with Atalanta runs until 2024.
Karius allowed to leave for free in January
Liverpool are willing to let Loris Karius leave the club for free in January despite his contract running until the end of the season, according to the Echo.
Karius has not played a competitive game for the Reds since making two glaring errors in the 2018 Champions League final, which Jurgen Klopp's side lost 3-1 to Real Madrid.
The German shot-stopper has spent time on loan at both Besiktas and Union Berlin, but neither side were willing to make the move permanent.
Nuno facing immediate dismissal
Sack could happen on Sunday
Tottenham head coach Nuno Espirito Santo could be sacked after the club's 3-0 loss to Manchester United, the Telegraph reports.
The home defeat against the Red Devils showcased the latest in a long line of dire performances under the Portuguese trainer and prompted urgent talks at board level.
As a result, Nuno could be replaced before Spurs' next match.
Vlahovic wants to join Juve
Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic wants to join Juventus - according to Tuttosport.
The 21-year-old is under contract with La Viola until 2023, but the club has confirmed that he has rejected the chance to sign a new deal.
Vlahovic is expected to leave Fiorentina next year, and has been linked with Manchester City, but Juve is his first choice next destination.
Rudiger addresses Chelsea contract situation
Perisic set to leave Inter in 2022
Ivan Perisic is set to leave Inter in the summer of 2022, according to Corriere Dello Sport.
The Croatian winger has entered the final year of his current contract and will not be offered fresh terms at San Siro.
Perisic, who has been linked with a move to the Premier League, has scored twice in nine Serie A outings so far this term.
Milan eager to tie Rafael Leao to fresh terms
Milan are eager to tie Rafael Leao down to fresh terms - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 22-year-old has less than three years to run on his current contract, with the Rossoneri set to offer him a new deal to keep him at San Siro until 2026.
Milan have already contacted Leao's representatives to thrash out an agreement in a bid to ward off any potential suitors in the new year.
Inter reach Barella extension agreement
Inter have reached an agreement with Nicolo Barella over a contract extension - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 24-year-old's current deal expires in 2024, but the Italian champions want to tie him down for an extra two years.
Barella is willing to commit his long term future to Inter after being offered an improved salary of €5 million per year.
Liverpool keen on Barnes (Fichajes)
Leicester star touted for Anfield switch
Liverpool are keen on signing Leicester City star Harvey Barnes - according to Fichajes.
The 23-year-old has been touted to compete with Sadio Mane for a regular place in the Reds' front three if the Reds can arrange a deal when the transfer window reopens.
Barnes fits Klopp's typical profile for an all-action winger, but he is contracted to remain at Leicester until 2025.
Tottenham set to revive Conte pursuit (Alfredo Pedulla)
Santo's job under threat
Tottenham are set to revive their pursuit of ex-Inter and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte - according to Alfredo Pedulla.
Spurs tried and failed to bring in the Italian in the summer and ended up appointing Nuno Espirito Santo, who is already under pressure after a poor start to the season.
If Santo is unable to oversee a swift turnaround in fortunes Tottenham could make another play for Conte, but he is also in the frame for the top job at Manchester United.
Man Utd & Liverpool eyeing City prospect McAtee
Manchester United and Liverpool are both eyeing Manchester City prospect James McAtee - according to The Sun.
The 19-year-old's current contract is due to expire in 2023 and he has been offered fresh terms at Etihad Stadium.
However, McAtee has yet to commit his long term future to City, with United and Liverpool keeping close tabs on the situation.
Inter target Sassuolo starlet Raspadori
Inter have identified Sassuolo starlet Giacomo Raspadori as a transfer target - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Italian champions are weighing up a January move for the 21-year-old, who is under contract at the Mapei Stadium until 2024.
Raspadori has impressed since breaking into the Sassuolo first team, and was called up to Italy's Euro 2020 squad in the summer.
Mateta likely to leave Palace in January
Jean-Philippe Mateta will likely leave Crystal Palace in January - according to The Sun.
The 24-year-old joined the Eagles on a season-long loan from Mainz in the summer, but has failed to force his way into Patrick Vieira's starting XI.
Palace will look to send Mateta back to France six months early unless his performance levels improve drastically in the coming weeks.
Tottenham ready to compete with Bayern for Muani
Tottenham are ready to compete with Bayern Munich in the transfer market for Nantes forward Randal Kolo Muani - according to Foot Mercato.
Both clubs are eager to sign the 22-year-old on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer.
Muani has recorded two goals and two assists in ten Ligue 1 outings for Nantes so far this season.
Liverpool considering Jovic swoop (Fichajes)
Real striker touted for Anfield switch
Liverpool are considering a swoop for Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic - according to Fichajes.
Jurgen Klopp has long been an admirer of the 23-year-old and could look to bring him to Anfield next year to provide extra cover upfront.
Jovic has failed to score in his opening six appearances for Real this season, and it has been suggested that the Spanish giants are ready to cut their losses on the Serbian.
Hernandez to snub Man City in favour of Milan extension
Theo Hernandez is set to snub a move to Manchester City in favour of signing a contract extension at Milan - according to Calcio Mercato.
Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with the 24-year-old, but he is ready to commit his future to the Rossoneri through to 2026.
Hernandez will be happy to remain at San Siro if his earnings are raised to €4 million per year, with an official announcement likely to come in the next few weeks.
PSG interested in Brozovic
Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is the subject of interest from Paris Saint-Germain - according to Corriere Dello Sport.
The Ligue 1 giants are planning to make an offer for the 28-year-old, who is set to become a free agent next summer.
Inter are working on tying Brozvic down to fresh terms, but his head could be turned if PSG try to lure him to France in the January window.
Newcastle struggle to convince Ten Hag
Newcastle United are struggling in their attempts to appoint Erik ten Hag as their new manager, reports the Mirror.
The Ajax boss is reluctant to take over due to the Magpies' lowly Premier League position.
Man Utd missed out on Gueye in the summer
Manchester United did not follow through with their interest in PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye this summer, reports the Daily Mail.
United eyed the 32-year-old but ultimately couldn't make a move because Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard all stayed at the club.
Juventus in pole position to sign Pogba for free
Liverpool make final Karius decision
Liverpool have decided to finally allow Loris Karius to leave the club on a free transfer in January, reports the Mirror.
The goalkeeper has not played for the Reds since the 2018 Champions League final, and the club is keen to release him as soon as possible.
Jones urges Newcastle to make permanent manager choice
"We need to face it like men, stick together and believe we'll come through. The truth is, it maybe needs a fresh face in order to get that," he told reporters after Saturday's 3-0 reverse to Chelsea, which leaves the Magpies stranded in the relegation zone.
Van de Beek to force Man Utd exit (Mirror)
The midfielder no longer believes he has a future at the club
Donny van de Beek has told his agent to force a move away from Manchester United, reports the Mirror.
The Netherlands international has barely featured this season and has given up on making it at Old Trafford.
Van de Beek could be set to leave in January.