Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd & Liverpool set to battle for Saul

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Saul Niguez Atletico Madrid 2020-21
Getty Images

River Plate announce Pratto exit

2021-07-19T23:10:00Z

Leicester seek Tielemans extension

2021-07-19T22:55:15Z

Leicester City will intensify their efforts to tie Youri Tielemans to a longer deal at the club, reports the Daily Mail

The Belgian has just two years left on his contract, and extending is seen as one of the Foxes' top priorities this summer.

Youri Tielemans Leicester 2020-21
Getty Images

Chelsea line up two Haaland alternatives

2021-07-19T22:45:42Z

Chelsea have identified two potential forward signings should they fail to prise Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, claims the Express

Stuttgart’s Austrian striker Sasa Kalajdzic and Bayern legend Robert Lewandowski are both on the Blues' radar, with Dortmund reluctant to sell their gem.

Varane confirms wish to play for Man Utd (Fabrizio Romano)

2021-07-19T22:35:19Z

Frenchman is keen for new experience away from Madrid

Villarreal lead race for Danjuma

2021-07-19T22:25:13Z

Villarreal are in pole position to secure the signing of Bournemouth's Arnaut Danjuma, claims the Sun

The 24-year-old has also attracted attention from several Premier League clubs following Bournemouth's failure to win promotion back to the top flight in 2020-21.

Man Utd & Liverpool set to battle for Saul (Daily Mail)

2021-07-19T22:15:42Z

Atletico star's reported Barca move has run into difficulties

Manchester United and Liverpool could go head to head in the battle for Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez's signature, reports the Daily Mail

Saul was reportedly close to a move to Barcelona in a deal which would see Antoine Griezmann return to the capital, but the swap move has now run into trouble, attracting interest from the Premier League pair.

Saul Niguez Atletico Madrid 2019-20
Getty