Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mourinho sacking would cost Man Utd £24m

TFC exercise purchase option on Auro Jr.
Toronto FC announced that the club has used its option to purchase defender Auro Jr. from Brazilian club Sao Paulo.
The 22-year-old made 28 appearances for Toronto in 2018 while on loan at the club.
Martino: Mexico job 'not 100 percent'
Gerardo "Tata" Martino is widely expected to be the next coach of the Mexico national team, but the man who recent took second-year club Atlanta United to an MLS Cup title says the deal is not done just yet.
"It's possible," he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "Not 100 percent."
The former Barcelona and Argentina manager also explained why he decided to leave the job with Atlanta United despite his success with the MLS club.
City have sounded out Isco over move to Manchester
Manchester City are not only interested in Real Madrid midfielder Isco but have sounded out the playmaker ahead of a possible swoop, according to AS.
The 26-year-old is struggling for game time with the Spanish giants, but the Premier League side will have to offer a fee over what Juventus paid for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer to make a deal happen.
New England to sign Colombian forward
The New England Revolution look set to add Colombian striker Juan Fernando Caicedo in the coming days.
Futbolete reports that the 29-year-old is set to sign with the MLS side this week from Independiente Medellin.
Zidane would 'love' Man Utd job
Zinedine Zidane would "love" to take over the Manchester United job if Jose Mourinho is given the sack, according to French journalist Julien Laurens.
Laurens told talkSPORT on Monday: "He would be tempted – I think he loves the idea."
“For him, the man management is his main quality, his biggest quality.
“He improved a lot at Real Madrid over the two-and-a-half years tactically, and in understanding the game, but where he was so good was managing that dressing room.
“He made everyone, even the smaller players, feel important.”
Mourinho has become a favourite for the sack following Sunday's loss to Liverpool, and Zidane has long been rumoured to be the ideal replacement.
Martial's agent pessimistic over long-term Man Utd stay
Manchester United have automatically extended Anthony Martial's contract through to the end of the 2019-20 season but the player's agent remains 'very pessimistic' about a longer-term commitment to the English giants.
The Premier League club triggered their option on a one-year extension to prevent the 23-year-old from leaving on a free transfer at the end of 2018-19.
He is now tied down until 2020 but it appears Martial and the club remain a long way from settling negotiations over a reported five-year contract offer.
Icardi caught between Madrid meeting & Inter renewal
Mauro Icardi continues to flirt with Real Madrid even as talks open over a new deal at Inter, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Argentine has long been linked with the Santiago Bernabeu, which he visited in December to catch the Copa Libertadores final between River Plate and Boca Juniors.
And while Inter are keen to extend their captain's contract, concerns over his proximity to Madrid have been heightened by reports he is set for a fresh meeting with the club in January.
Barca turn sights on Chelsea's Christensen
Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is among the targets identified by Barcelona to alleviate their back-line injury crisis, claims Mundo Deportivo.
Thomas Vermaelen joined Samuel Umtiti on the club's casualties list with a muscle tear sustained against Levante on Sunday.
And Christensen is seen as a top target to reinforce the defence in January, along with Real Sociedad's Diego Llorente and Jorge Mere or Koln.
Mourinho sacking would cost Man Utd £24m
Manager signed extension less than a year ago
Manchester United face a mammoth pay-out should they wish to terminate Jose Mourinho's association with the club, reports the Mirror.
Pressure is mounting on Mourinho after defeat to Liverpool left United 11 points off the race for Champions League qualification.
But if the Portuguese boss is sacked, they could be liable for compensation payments of up to £24 million ($30m).
The Reds' continued participation in this year's Champions League is responsible for a quarter of that fee, part of the contract extension Mourinho signed just 11 months ago.