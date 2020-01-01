Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea offer Kepa & €30m for Oblak

The agent of Gent and Canada star Jonathan David says the 20-year-old has to make the right move at the ed of the season.

The likes of and have been linked, but agent Nick Mavromaras suggested the Premier League might be too big a leap.

“His final target is to play for one of the five best clubs in the world," he told Het Laatste Nieuws.

"But for now, we have to stay humble. The next step in his career can’t be too big."