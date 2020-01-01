Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea offer Kepa & €30m for Oblak

David has to take right step - agent
The agent of Gent and Canada star Jonathan David says the 20-year-old has to make the right move at the ed of the season.
The likes of Arsenal and Tottenham have been linked, but agent Nick Mavromaras suggested the Premier League might be too big a leap.
“His final target is to play for one of the five best clubs in the world," he told Het Laatste Nieuws.
"But for now, we have to stay humble. The next step in his career can’t be too big."
Wenger explains Gnabry's Arsenal exit
Arsene Wenger has explained how Serge Gnabry came to leave Arsenal for Bayern Munich.
Wenger says Gnabry is a player with "no limitations" - though he did have question marks about his attitude.
Milan to sign €2.5m Kjaer
AC Milan are set to sign on-loan defender Simon Kjaer on a permanent deal, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport.
Currently on loan from Sevilla, the 30-year-old Denmark international could cost just €2.5 million.
Lallana to Leicester would be a risk - Le Tissier
Leicester would be taking a risk if they firmed up their reported interest in Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana, according to Matt Le Tissier.
“I think a fit Adam Lallana, if you could guarantee that he is going to give you 30 games a season, would be a massive attribute to Leicester City," Le Tissier told Sky Sports.
"He is a very, very good footballer. You are just a little bit concerned at the lack of games and amount of injuries he has had over the last couple of seasons. That would be the only concern.”
Ramos would be good for Man City - Silva
David Silva says Sergio Ramos is a "leader" and would fit in well at Manchester City.
Silva and his team-mates will be looking to find a way around Ramos when the sides meet in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Ajax ask FIFA to intervene in Giovanni transfer
Ajax have asked FIFA to "consider the state of affairs" around the transfer of Giovanni Ribeiro from Santos.
Santos have blocked the transfer, with the Brazilian FA (CBF) refusing to issue an international transfer certificate.
An Ajax statement said they were confident the matter would be resolved so Giovanni can be declared eligible to play.
Watford to recall Suarez
Watford are ready to recall striker Luis Suarez from his loan spell at Real Zaragoza, according to El Periodico de Aragon.
The 22-year-old Colombian has 16 goals in all competitions this season, in what is his fourth loan spell away from Vicarage Road.
A number of clubs in La Liga have been linked, but are set to miss out with Watford ready to give him a place in the first-team squad.
Aston Villa eye Sturridge as Trabzonspor exit nears
Daniel Sturridge will not be staying at Trabzonspor for much longer, according to Fotospor.
The England striker joined the Turkish side on a free transfer last August but he has only made 16 appearances in all competitions and has sustained another injury.
The 30-year-old's contract runs until 2021 but Trabzonspor are considering letting him leave. A return to the Premier League could be on the agenda amid interest from Aston Villa.
LA Galaxy sign Wild
Former D.C. United forward Gordon Wild has signed for LA Galaxy, it has been confirmed.
🔵⚪🟡 Blue, white and @gorwld.— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) February 25, 2020
Quintilla signs new Villarreal deal
Two more years! ✌️ #Villarreal and Xavi Quintillà have reached an agreement to extend the left-back's contract 📝 until 2023.#Quintillà2023https://t.co/x5IrZKOPWe— Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) February 25, 2020
Leeds target Besiktas striker Larin
Leeds are preparing a £5 million bid for Canadian striker Cyle Larin from Besiktas, Fotomac reports.
The 24-year-old is on loan at Zulte Waregem and has netted nine times for the Belgian outfit this term.
Zulte Waregem have the option to sign him permanently at the end of the campaign, but Championship outfit Leeds hope to land him.
Aubameyang stalls Arsenal talks over future concerns
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has postponed further contract talks with Arsenal, according to Le 10 Sport.
The Gabon international striker has been linked with a move to Inter and Barcelona lately, but the Gunners are eager to tie him down to a new deal.
Aubameyang is open to staying in north London but he is not willing to discuss an extension until their place in Europe is secure and he has guarantees over investment in the squad over the summer.
Woodward: Man Utd going in right direction after Fernandes signing
Manchester United director Ed Woodward says the signing of Bruno Fernandes shows the club is moving in the right direction.
The Portugal international has impressed in his first few appearances, and bagged his maiden goal for the club from the penalty spot against Watford on Sunday.
Zivkovic wants to make Blades move permanent
Richairo Zivkovic says he wants to earn a permanent transfer to Sheffield United, having signed on loan from Changchun Yatai with an option to buy.
The 23-year-old hasn't played for the Blades yet but could make his debut in the FA Cup clash with Reading on Tuesday, March 3.
"I see this as my long-term home though, for sure," he told The Star.
"As a kid I watched Match of the Day with my father. The Premier League is a dream for me and I'm happy to be a part of it. I'm not planning to leave."
Perez: No regrets over Barca exit
Roma forward Carles Perez says he has no regrets over his departure from Barcelona, with his loan move set to be made permanent in the summer.
“I don’t regret anything,” he told Radio Catalunya. “It’s thanks to them that I’m at Roma today.
“They didn’t give me the explanation I thought they would give me. In the world of football, you are a product."
In-demand David 'won't move for €25m'
Arsenal, Manchester United, Inter and Borussia Dortmund are among the clubs reported to be interested in Canada starlet Jonathan David.
However Michel Louwagie, director of football at his current club Gent, says the 20-year-old won't be moving on the cheap.
“In January, a record offer was on the table, but we turned it down," he told Het Laatste Nieuws.
"It’s wonderful that we have a top scorer in David, but most of all, we want to keep him. In any case, we won’t let such a player leave for €25 million (£21m/$27m).”
Atletico enquire for Cucurella
Atletico Madrid have made an informal enquiry about the availability of Getafe left-back Marc Cucurella, according to COPE.
The 21-year-old, still part-owned by former club Barcelona, has also been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham, among others.
Cucurella spent last season on loan at Eibar, and has been capped by Spain up to under-21 level.
Man Utd step up pursuit of Grealish
Red Devils ready move for top target
Manchester United have stepped up their efforts to put a deal in place for Jack Grealish, claims the Manchester Evening News.
The Aston Villa playmaker has been heavily linked with the Red Devils for some time and those at Old Trafford want to fend off rival interest by getting an agreement reached well before the summer window swings open.
Ancelotti keen on Lozano reunion
Carlo Ancelotti wants to be reunited with Hirving Lozano at Everton, claims Tuttomercatoweb.
The Mexican has failed to make the expected impact at Napoli and the Serie A side may be prepared to cut their losses in the summer.
Sancho prepared to stay at Dortmund
Jadon Sancho is willing to shun interest from afar and stay at Borussia Dortmund this summer, reports Ruhr Nachrichte.
The England international has been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool, but is not guaranteed to push for the exits at Bundesliga giants.
Dembele has no desire to leave Barcelona
Ousmane Dembele has no desire to leave Barcelona, claims Mundo Deportivo.
The France international winger has struggled to produce his best for the Liga giants, and is currently sidelined through injury, but he feels settled and happy at Camp Nou.
Chelsea offer Kepa & €30m for Oblak
Blues table bid for top keeper
Chelsea have, according to El Chiringuito, tabled an offer of €30 million (£25m/$33m) and Kepa Arrizabalaga for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.
The Blues are ready to bring in another custodian after finding little value in a record-breaking deal for their current Spain international shot-stopper.
Ibrahimovic could extend Milan stay
Zlatan Ibrahimovic could stay on at AC Milan even if they fail to qualify for the Champions League, reports Tuttosport.
The Swedish striker returned to San Siro on a short-term deal in January and has an automatic renewal clause in his contract if European football is secured.
The Rossoneri are, however, planning to hold talks even if they miss out on hitting that target.
Man Utd youngsters pen new deals
✍️ Great news for @EthanLaird1 and @PaulHW_!— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 25, 2020
Congratulations, lads 👏#MUFC
Man Utd scout Real Madrid ace Odegaard
Red Devils eye Norwegian playmaker
Manchester United's head of global scouting was present to watch Martin Odegaard in action for Real Sociedad at the weekend - according to El Dario Vasco.
The Red Devils chief took notes on the 21-year-old's performance during Sociedad's 3-0 home win over Valencia on Saturday.
Odegaard is currently on loan at Anoeta Stadium from Real Madrid, and he is tied to a contract at Santiago Bernabeu which is set to run through to 2023.
Alonso’s father hints at Serie A return for Chelsea full-back
Marcos Alonso enjoyed an “awesome” time in Italy and may be tempted to return to Serie A at some stage, says the Chelsea defender’s father.
Questions have been asked of the 29-year-old’s future at Stamford Bridge as he battles for minutes with Emerson and both men have seen moves to Serie A mooted, having previously caught the eye on an Italian stage.
Marcos Alonso Pena, who spent time with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in his playing days, concedes that his son would welcome the opportunity to make such a switch in the future.
Dortmund prioritise Camavinga signing
Borussia Dortmund have identified Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga as their number one summer transfer target - according to France Football.
The German outfit plan to launch a bid for the 17-year-old when the transfer market reopens, but his current employers are likely to demand a fee within the region of €60 million (£50m/$65m).
Camavinga has scored once in 23 Ligue 1 appearances for Rennes in 2019-20.
Salzburg set to beat Milan in race for Zurich ace Omeragic
Zurich defender Becir Omeragic is closing in on a move to Red Bull Salzburg, according to his agent Nussi Jashari.
Milan are also interested in the 18-year-old, but he now looks set for a summer move to Austria.
Jashari told Calcio Mercato when quizzed on Omeragic's future: "We have had many concrete offers, but we are very ahead with Salzburg and will see what happens."
Real Madrid keeping tabs on Haaland
Real Madrid are monitoring Erling Haaland's progress at Borussia Dortmund closely - according to El Chiringuito.
The Blancos will consider a summer bid for the Norwegian striker if he continues to impress in the Bundesliga between now and May.
Haaland has scored 12 goals in eight outings for Dortmund since joining the club from Red Bull Salzburg in January.
Rossi set to sign for Real Salt Lake
Former Manchester United striker Giuseppe Rossi is on the verge of joining Real Salt Lake - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 33-year-old has been without a club since leaving Genoa in 2018, but has been training with the MLS outfit.
Man City beating Arsenal to 'new Dani Alves'
Arsenal appear set to miss out to Manchester City in the race to land 'new Dani Alves' Yan Couto, claims Gazeta do Povo.
Coritiba full-back, who has also been linked with Barcelona, appears set to agree a summer switch to the Etihad Stadium.
Ledley links up with Jets
Joe Ledley is a Jet 💪 #MadeOfNewcastle— NEWCASTLE JETS FC ✈️ (@NewcastleJetsFC) February 25, 2020
📰 https://t.co/3hfBqTKFyE pic.twitter.com/ZlSareu1Ez
Smalling ready for ‘interesting’ future call
Chris Smalling admits he faces an “interesting” decision when it comes to picking between Manchester United and Roma.
A man currently taking in a season-long loan in Serie A has told Sky Sports: "Even when I spoke to them [Roma], it was a case of 'let's have a good season, hopefully it all goes to plan, the team is successful and I am successful' and at the end of the season we'll sit down."
New deal for Brighton keeper
✍️ @robertportero97 has signed a new contract with the club.— Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) February 25, 2020
🤝 Nice work, Rob!#BHAFC 🔵⚪️
‘Liverpool would think about £130m Salah sale’
Liverpool would consider an offer of £130 million ($168m) for Mohamed Salah, claims Jamie Carragher, with the Egyptian forward said to be “underappreciated” at Anfield despite the stunning numbers he posts.
The Reds legend told Sky Sports: "There is no way they would sell Alisson or Van Dijk. But if you offered them £130m for Salah, they would think about it. That is why I say he is underappreciated."
Ki makes Mallorca move
✍🏻 Descubre a nuestro nuevo fichaje— RCD Mallorca (@RCD_Mallorca) February 25, 2020
🇰🇷 새로운 이적생을 소개합니다.
👉🏼 https://t.co/RQWIlNuEq5#JuntsSomMillors💪🏻 #Endavant👹 pic.twitter.com/H2OSTfbfi5
How long can Arsenal keep him?
Milan cool interest in Matic
Milan have distanced themselves from a move for Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic due to his wage demands - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Serbian is expected to leave Old Trafford when his contract expires in June, with his agents now zoning in on possible next destinations.
Milan were considering Matic as a potential target, but wouldn't be able to match his £6.2 million-per-year pay packet.
Mourinho eager to reunite with Willian at Spurs
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho wants to lure Willian away from Chelsea - according to the Daily Star.
Spurs could launch a summer swoop for the 31-year-old, who is due to become a free agent in June.
Talks over a contract extension between Willian's representatives and Chelsea have stalled in recent weeks, but he remains a key figure in Frank Lampard's line up.
Valencia target Marseille ace Thauvin
Valencia are interested in signing Marseille winger Florian Thauvin - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 27-year-old's current contract at Stade Velodrome is due to expire in 2021, meaning he could be available for a cut-price fee this summer.
Thauvin has only appeared in one Ligue 1 match in 2019-20, after spending a significant period on the sidelines following ankle surgery.
Man Utd & Arsenal eyeing Matuidi
Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi is the subject of interest from both Manchester United and Arsenal - according to Calcio Mercato.
Lyon are also keeping tabs on the Frenchman, who committed to a one-year contract extension at the Allianz Stadium on Monday.
Matuidi has featured in 22 Serie A matches for Juve this season.
D.C. United in talks to add midfielder
D.C. United are in talks to sign midfielder Mohammed Abu, reports the Athletic.
Abu most recently featured for Valerenga in Norway and previously played in MLS for the Columbus Crew.
Werner: I'd be a good fit for Liverpool
Timo Werner has reiterated that he believes he would be a good fit for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.
The forward also hailed the German manager as the "best coach in the world".
Imbula joins Russian side Sochi
Russian side Sochi are on the verge of signing former Stoke City midfielder Giannelli Imbula, pending international clearance.
The 27-year-old's contract at the English side was terminated two days ago, after three successive loan spells at Toulouse, Ray Vallecano and Lecce respectively.
And according to Sport-Express, the midfielder has agreed to join Sochi, who are currenlty bottom of the Russian Premier League.
Brighton keeping tabs on Hamilton
Hamilton defender Jamie Hamilton is currently training with Brighton ahead of a potential switch to the club this summer, reports the Daily Record.
The English Premier League side are taking advantage of their close links with the Scottish outfit by giving Hamilton some experience at the club this month, in a bid to land the 17-year-old at the end of the season.
There is also interest from Everton and Burnley for the Scotland under-19 international.
Sancho farewell is by no means decided
Will the teenager remain in the Bundesliga?
Borussia Dortmund are confident they can keep Jadon Sancho at the club beyond the summer, reports Ruhr Nachrichten.
The England winger has been strongly linked with a return to the Premier League with Manchester United and Chelsea, but his current club remain hopeful that he has made no concrete plans to leave Germany.
Chicago Fire announce Gimenez signature
Chicago Fire have announced the signature of midfielder Gaston Gimenez.
The 28-year-old joins from Argentine Superliga club Veléz Sarsfield, and is under contract with the Fire through the 2021 season, with an option for the 2022 season.
Gastón Giménez has arrived 🔥https://t.co/2CYa3uLP79— Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) February 24, 2020
Huddersfield want Gordon
According to the Daily Record, Huddersfield are interested in Celtic’s Craig Gordon, having had a January move for the goalkeeper rejected.
Gordon has been replaced by Fraser Forster between the sticks at Celtic Park this season, and he looks set for an exit from the Glasgow club, with his contract set to expire this summer.
Huddersfield will, however, have to battle it out with Gordon’s former club Hearts, with both sides heavily interested in the 37-year-old.
Rodgers to offer contract extension to Fuchs
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is keen to keep Christian Fuchs at the club, and wants to offer the left-back a new contract before his current one expires this summer, reports the Daily Mail.
The 33-year-old has largely acted as a back-up to Ben Chilwell this season, but Rodgers is eager to extend the Austrian’s stay at the King Power Stadium, and believes his experience is key to helping develop younger players at the club.
AC Milan chasing Isak
AC Milan have joined the race to sign Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak, with the Serie A side keen to land his signature this summer.
They will, however, face fierce competition from Isak’s former club Borussia Dortmund.
The Bundesliga outfit signed the Swedish international from his hometown club AIK, but later loaned him to Eredivisie side Willem II, before eventually selling him to Real Sociedad last summer.
The 20-year-old has scored seven league goals this season, with his club sitting sixth in La Liga, and Calcio Mercato claim that Milan are the latest side interested in the forward.
Sporting Kansas City snap up teenage goalkeeper
MLS side Sporting Kansas City have announced the signature of 18-year-old goalkeeper John Pulskamp.
.@SportingKCII ➡️ #SportingKC— Sporting KC (@SportingKC) February 24, 2020
Welcome to the First Team, @john_pulskamp!
🔷🔷🔷#OneSportingWay