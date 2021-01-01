Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea chase De Ligt

Leno available in January
Arsenal will make goalkeeper Bernd Leno available for transfer in January, claims the Daily Mail.
The report is not entirely surprising after the Gunners bought Aaron Ramsdale at the same position over the summer.
The fall of James Rodriguez: Qatar switch a new low for icon
James Rodriguez's move from England to Qatar has completed a quick fall for a star who has competed at the highest levels of European and South American football and is still just 30 years old.
Want to make sense of the transfer? Read our full feature on the situation here!
Saint-Etienne enter battle for Niang
Saint-Etienne have made a late push to sign striker Mbaye Niang after it had appeared certain the Senagalese player was bound for Bordeaux, according to Le10.
However, Bordeaux are said to have already agreed to a deal in principle for Niang and will be difficult to shove aside.
Chelsea chase £103m De Ligt (Mirror)
The Blues are not content with their Europe-winning squad and desire improvement in defence
Chelsea are chasing Juventus centre-back Matthijs De Ligt in hopes of pulling another stunning triple-digit transfer, according to the Mirror.
De Ligt is rated at £103 million ($140m/120) and could be seen as an essential purchase if Antonio Rudiger departs amid a contract renewal dispute.
He may also want a move from Juve because of the club's decline in form this campaign.
Huddersfield secure O'Brien extension
✍ Lewis O’Brien has signed a new long-term contract extension at Huddersfield Town!— Huddersfield Town (@htafc) September 22, 2021
The influential central midfielder has put pen-to-paper on a new and improved deal that is set to run until the summer of 2025.#htafc