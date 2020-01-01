Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City join race for Grealish

Man Utd and Real Madrid target Van de Beek rules out January move
Ajax star Donny van de Beek has affirmed he will not leave his club in the January transfer window, although he is flattered by the interest shown by some of Europe's biggest clubs.
Van de Beek, 22, came to prominence last season during Ajax's stunning run to the Champions League semi-finals.
The midfielder netted four goals in the competition, including strikes against Juventus and Tottenham before the latter squeezed through in a thrilling last-four tie.
AC Milan begin talks for Begovic
Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic is a target for AC Milan, according to the Daily Star.
The 31-year-old has recently returned to the Cherries following a loan spell with Qarabag FK.
While Bournemouth have rejected fresh loan offers for Begovic from Aston Villa and West Ham, they have begun talks with AC Milan.
Wages are the main stumbling block with the keeper currently earning £110,000 a week.
Man Utd make £12.5m bid for Birmingham prodigy
Manchester United are ready to offer Birmingham City a deal worth over £12.5 million in a bid to sign Jude Bellingham, reports the Mirror.
The 16-year-old midfielder has made 23 Championship appearances this season, scoring three goals in the process.
A lifelong Birmingham fan, Bellingham is reluctant to leave the club so soon - but the Red Devils are clearly desperate to land the young star.
Arsenal considering move for Calhanoglu
AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu is a possible loan target for Arsenal, according to the Mirror.
The 25-year-old is eager to move in January as he looks to secure more regular game time before the Euro's.
Calhanoglu has made 18 Serie A appearances this season, scoring twice and claiming one assist.
Matic offered £5m MLS contract as he nears Man Utd exit
Nemanja Matic is in talks to sign for MLS outfit Chicago Fire and could depart Manchester United this month, reports The Sun.
The Serbian midfielder has been offered a contract worth £5 million a year by the Fire and is seen as an ideal replacement for Bastian Schweinsteiger.
The Red Devils may be reluctant to let him go before the end of the season however with Chicago ready to turn their attention to Bayern Munich's Javi Martinez should a deal fall through.
Van de Beek to join Real Madrid in summer
Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek will join Real Madrid and not Manchester United at season's end, according to the Mirror.
The summer move is "more than 80 per cent" certain with Los Blancos ready to pay £46 million (€54m/$60m) to sign the 22-year-old.
Van de Beek reportedly could have joined the Red Devils at the beginning of the season but the club opted against a deal.
Man City join race for Grealish
The English attacker has turned heads at the Etihad
Pep Guardiola is considering trying to lure Jack Grealish to Manchester City in the summer, reports the Metro.
The Aston Villa star has attracted plenty of interest this season with Manchester United the most heavily linked with a move.
But the Red Devils' rivals now look ready to join the race with City reportedly eyeing up to five new signings over the summer.