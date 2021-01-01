Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bale unlikely to earn second Spurs season

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments()
Gareth Bale Tottenham 2020-21
Getty

PSG step up chase for Alli

2021-01-15T01:00:25Z

Paris Saint-Germain are determined to close a deal for Tottenham's Dele Alli, reports the Guardian

Alli is a favourite of new PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino's, and the Argentine is keen to take his former charge to Parc des Princes on loan in January.

Bale unlikely to earn second Spurs season

2021-01-14T23:55:14Z

Winger has failed to impress on loan from Madrid

Tottenham are unlikely to extend Gareth Bale's loan for a second season, reports the Times

The Welsh winger arrived on loan from Real Madrid to great fanfare in the summer, but has failed to impress on a consistent basis for Jose Mourinho's side.

Gareth Bale Tottenham 2020-21
Getty

Bournemouth to offer Wilshere contract

2021-01-14T23:45:21Z

Jack Wilshere will be given the opportunity to set his career back on track with Bournemouth, reports the Daily Mail

The midfielder has impressed on trial at the Cherries and is likely to be offered a contract until the end of the current season.

Brighton's Bernardo set for Salzburg

2021-01-14T23:35:37Z

Brighton will release wing-back Bernardo on loan to RB Salzburg, reports Gianluca Di Marzio

The Brazilian has appeared just three times in the Premier League and is hoping for regular first-team football at the club, where he played previously in 2016. 

Schalke eye Huntelaar reunion

2021-01-14T23:25:07Z

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar was Schalke's second choice target to strengthen their attack in the January transfer market.

Bild in Germany has reported that Schalke are eager to bring the 37-year-old striker back to the club to help boost their hopes of survival in the Bundesliga this season.

The Gelsenkirchen side are second bottom of the table with seven points from 15 matches, having picked up their first win last Saturday when they hammered four past Hoffenheim at home. Only Arminia Bielefeld, who are 15th, have scored fewer goals than Schalke.

Read more here!