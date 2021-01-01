Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Haaland tops Messi as Man City priority

Argentine drops down Etihad Stadium wishlist

Manchester City have dropped the capture of Lionel Messi down their priority list, with Pep Guardiola now favouring a move for Erling Haaland above the Argentine, claims The Mirror.

The veteran forward had long been linked with a reunion with his former Barcelona manager following last summer's protracted no-exit saga, with the Premier League outfit one of two feasible destinations alongside Paris Saint-Germain.

Now however, with talk that Messi may yet remain at Camp Nou, City have moved to make Leeds-born Norway star Haaland their first choice, as the youngster looks set to exit Borussia Dortmund imminently.