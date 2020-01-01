Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba wants Real Madrid move as Man Utd exit nears

Pogba wants Real Madrid move
The midfielder wants to leave Man Utd continue his career in Spain
Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United to join Real Madrid, Eurosport claims.
The midfielder’s agent said that his time at Old Trafford is coming to an end and that he is not happy at the club.
He has been linked with Madrid ever since his return to United from Juventus and wants to continue his career at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Juve and Paris Saint-Germain are also reported to be interested.
Camavinga wants to leave Rennes
Eduardo Camavinga has told his new agents that he wants to leave Rennes at the end of the season.
The 18-year-old midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and has 18 months left on his deal with the French club.
He has recently switched agents to Stellar Group and AS says he has made clear that he wants to leave.
Ozil to join Fenerbahce in January
Midfielders struggles at Arsenal to end next month
Mesut Ozil will leave Arsenal to join Fenerbahce in January.
The attacking midfielder has no future at the Gunners as coach Mikel Arteta left him out of the squad for the season.But Fenerbahce it was reported on Sport Digitale that Ozil is "90 per cent sure" to end up in Turkey next month.
Barcelona scout Benfica striker Nunez
Barcelona sent scouts to watch Darwin Nunez in action for Benfica, Sport reports.
The Camp Nou side want to invest in their attack and are keeping an eye on the 21-year-old Uruguay international.
Sporting director Ramon Planes was in Lisbon to see him in action against Pacos de Ferreira.Barca are not lining up a January bid for him but could swoop in next summer.
Premier League & Bundesliga sides join Celtic in McKenzie race
Philadelphia Union centre-back Mark McKenzie is being monitored by Premier League clubs and a Bundesliga side.
The defender is already wanted by Scottish giants Celtic, but they face competition from elsewhere.
“It's not necessarily going to be Celtic. There is a German league club and other European leagues going for that player. Some of the Premier League clubs are also observing him,” sporting director Ernst Tanner told Sky Sports.