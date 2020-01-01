Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid want De Gea again

Arsenal resigned to losing Aubameyang
Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's £300,000 a week wage demands will see him head towards the exit door, the Daily Mail reports.
The Gunners are not expected to bow to his demands, with his current deal up in 2021.
Palace set for Hodgson blow?
If the Premier League ban over-70s from matches for fear of spreading coronavirus, Crystal Palace may find themselves without a manager, The Mirror reports.
Roy Hodgson, 72, could potentially be impacted by any ban. A ruling is expected on Monday.
Real Madrid to relaunch De Gea deal
Long-time David de Gea admirers Real Madrid are ready to move for the Manchester United goalkeeper once more, The Sun reports.
The shot-stopper is having a difficult time at Old Trafford but Los Blancos are still ready to bid £70m ($91m).
Real Madrid line up Fabian Ruiz
Real Madrid are set to make a move for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, Mundo Deportivo reports.
They are set to offer in the region of €80 million (£69m/$90m) for the Spaniard.
Man City open De Bruyne and Sterling talks
Manchester City are seeking to open contract talks with Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne, the Daily Mail reports.
With a European ban hanging over them, City have seen star players linked with a move away, but they are eager to tie two aces to a long-term deal.