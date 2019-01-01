Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Premier League giants fight for Ziyech

Sarri: I am playing Giroud enough
Maurizio Sarri has defended his usage of Olivier Giroud, who has complained about his role in recent weeks.
The 32-year-old has been linked with a move back to France after his playing time at Chelsea diminished following Gonzalo Higuain's arrival in January.
But Sarri has insisted he believes Giroud is getting a reasonable amount of time with the Blues.
Genoa to continue with Prandelli
Genoa will retain manager Cesare Prandelli despite the club's poor run of form, Gianluca Di Marzio reports.
The club have dropped four of five league games to fall to 16th place, five points clear of the relegation zone.
There were rumours that the club were considering reappointing Davide Ballardini, who was manager until the club sacked him in October.
Nice president reveals Giroud transfer is 'possible'
Nice president Gauthier Ganaye has said his side could move for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.
Giroud has been repeatedly linked with a move away from Chelsea in recent months, with the France international making just six Premier League appearances since Chelsea signed Gonzalo Higuain on loan from Juventus in January.
The 32-year-old has made no secret of his desire for more playing time, saying he is "very frustrated" with his current role.
Hodgson will fight to keep Zaha at Crystal Palace
Roy Hodgson has said he will fight to keep Wilfried Zaha at Crystal Palace.
The Ivorian has been targeted by a number of big European clubs, and put them on alert this week when he suggested he wanted to play Champions League football in an interview.
But Zaha's manager insists he won't let his star go without a fight.
Marcelo wants Real Madrid stay
Real Madrid left-back Marcelo has insisted he wants to stay at the club.
It has been a trying season for the Brazilian, who has been benched at times and linked with a move to join his former team-mate Ronaldo at Juventus.
But Marcelo has attempted to refute the talk he could depart. Read what he had to say about his future right here.
Pogba's salary could prevent Madrid move
Paul Pogba's wages could impede a potential move to Real Madrid, reports AS.
The Manchester United midfielder has been linked with an offseason transfer to Madrid, but his current salary would make him the highest earner in Madrid's team.
Madrid are wary of the dressing room unrest that could be caused by adding a player with Pogba's wages.
Deulofeu wants to join AC Milan
Gerard Deulofeu wants to move to AC Milan, with the Serie A club now needing to agree terms with Watford, Calciomercato reports.
Deulofeu has not hidden his desire to return to Milan, where he played on loan in 2017.
Borussia Dortmund are also keen on the Spaniard, with Watford set to hold out for €40 million (£35m/$45m) in any deal for the player.
Foreign Man Utd players feel English stars given special treatment
Manchester United's foreign players feel their English team-mates have been given special treatment in contract negotiations, The Sun claims.
England internationals Ashley Young, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Luke Shaw have all agreed contract extensions during the current season.
Meanwhile, Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and David de Gea are among those without new deals, with Herrera looking likely to join PSG on a free transfer in the summer.
Palace set £80m asking price for Zaha
Crystal Palace have slapped an £80 million ($104m) price tag on Wilfried Zaha, according to the Daily Mail.
Zaha has made his desire to leave Palace known, with the club accepting they will likely have to sell the 26-year-old in the summer.
Arsenal, Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund and Inter are all keen on the Ivory Coast international.
Liverpool and Arsenal chasing Hazard
Liverpool and Arsenal are in the race for Borussia Monchengladbach star Thorgan Hazard, reports The Sun.
Thorgan, younger brother of Eden, is likely to leave the Bundesliga side this summer after establishing himself as one of the team's top players over the past five seasons.
The 26-year-old is thought to be available for £35 million ($45m).
Red Bulls to appoint Henry as head coach
The Frenchman will get another chance after a failed stint at Monaco
The New York Red Bulls are set to appoint Thierry Henry as their new head coach, reports Sky Sports.
Henry starred for the Red Bulls during his time in MLS, scoring 52 goals for the club between 2010 and 2014.
The Frenchman had a brief spell in charge of Monaco earlier this season, and will get a second chance at management in MLS.
Phelan in frame for sporting director role
Manchester United assistant Mike Phelan has not agreed a contract extension and is believed to favour a sporting director role, according to the Mirror.
The club have long toyed with the idea of creating either a director of football or sporting director role, and the experienced Phelan could be in the frame.
Benitez to hold out on future
Rafael Benitez has revealed he is prepared to wait until the very last minute before making a call on his Newcastle future, according to the Newcastle Chronicle.
The Spaniard is under contract until 30 June but will hold out to see what movement occurs in terms of investment in the club.
Bilic in Scotland frame
Slaven Bilic has emerged as a candidate to replace Alex McLeish as Scotland boss, report the Sunday Mail.
The Croatian reportedly earned £50,000 per week in his last job at Al-Ittihad and was helped out by seven assistants.
Wolves offere Silva
Wolves have been 'offered' AC Milan striker Andre Silva. report the Birmingham Mail.
Sevilla had been offered the 23 year-old Portuguese but declined to take up their option of a £35m deal.
Solskjaer warns United's struggling stars
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warned Manchester United's underperformers that the Red Devils cannot continue to carry players as they look to return to glory.
"As a club we cannot carry players," Solskjaer said. "Everyone has to take ownership, keep improving, show that hunger that you want to get better individually and as a team.
Read the full story HERE.
Dybala to stay at Juventus
Paulo Dybala is set to stay at Juventus, according to the club's director of sport Fabio Paratici.
He told Sky Sports Italia: "Of course Dybala will stay. He is a Juve player and it's obvious he will certainly remain."
Dybala has been linked with a departure this summer as the Turin club continue to build their team around Cristiano Ronaldo.
Napoli want Trippier this summer
The Tottenham defender could be on his way
Kieran Tripper is on Napoli's radar but fear he may cost them too much.
The England international is on the Serie A side's five-man shortlist to strengthen in the right-back position.
But according to The Sun, Napoli are fearful Trippier will be too far out of their price range and be forced to look elsewhere.
Sule could be set to leave Bayern
Niklas Sule is the latest defender to be added to Manchester United's summer wishlist.
As reported by The Mirror and Sport 1, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has enquired about the availability of the Bayern Munich defender.
Sule has made 25 appearances in the Bundesliga this season.
Phelan wants Man Utd stay
Mike Phelan wants to become the director of football at Manchester United, according to The Mirror.
The 56-year-old has been helping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the touchline at Old Trafford in recent months, but hasn't signed a contract to stay beyond this season.
He's the current sporting director of Australian A-League side Central Coast Mariners and is due to return to the club, but could be tempted to stay at United if he was offered this role.
Edu to re-join Arsenal
Former Arsenal midfielder Edu is set to re-join the Gunners as their new technical director.
The 40-year-old is currently coordinator of the Brazilian FA national teams but now looks set for a return to the Premier League, as reported by The Daily Mail.
One of the club's first signings with Edu in place is rumoured to be Gabriel Martinelli, a 17-year-old Brazilian currently playing for Ituano.
De Gea 'frustrated' at Man Utd
David de Gea is said to be "frustrated" by his contract situation at Manchester United.
That's according to The Times, who claim Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has intervened to assure the Spaniard he is central to his plans.
De Gea is said to want the same financial terms as Alexis Sanchez, while executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward believes an increase like that is impossible.
Cairney could join Newcastle this summer
Newcastle are looking into the possibility of signing Tom Cairney from Fulham this summer.
Rafa Benitez, according to Football Insider, have been a long-term admirer of the Scotland international and now wants to bring him to the Toon.
Newcastle are reported to be willing to let go of Dwight Gayle in a part exchange in order to land the Fulham star.
Chelsea reject bid from Brighton for James
Brighton have offered £10 million for Chelsea defender Reece James.
That's according to The Sun, who are reporting the Seagulls have had their bid rejected by the Blues who want to keep the defender for next season.
James has spent this campaign on loan at Wigan and has impressed for the club making 44 appearances for the club.
Pepe in discussions over leaving Lille
Nicolas Pepe's agent has confirmed the striker is in discussions with clubs over a potential transfer.
The Lille star has been in high demand after a superb season which as seen him net 19 goals, attracting attention from both Arsenal and Liverpool.
The Mirror are reporting the Ivory Coast international is exploring the possibility of leaving this summer, with Bayern Munich touted as another possible destination.
Tottenham may be forced to sell
Tottenham may be forced to sell at least one of their stars this summer, according to AS.
Though Spurs have advanced to the Champions League semi-finals, the massive cost of their new stadium may force them to look to recoup money through the transfer market.
That could mean the departure of Christian Eriksen, a player long targeted by Real Madrid.
Man City to offer Stones new contract
Manchester City are set to offer defender John Stones a new contract, according to the Mirror.
The 24-year-old has rotated in and out of City's lineup this season, but the club still view him as a big part of their future.
Though his deal doesn't expire until 2022, City want to hand Stones an extension and a pay rise.
Chelsea reject £10m Brighton bid for James
Chelsea have rejected a £10 million ($13m) offer from Brighton for right-back Reece James, The Sun reports.
The England U-20 star has impressed on loan with Wigan this season, leading to interest from Premier League sides including Brighton and Crystal Palace.
Chelsea view James, 19, as a key player for the future, though he may go on another loan next season.
Inter eyeing Darmian move
Inter are considering a move for Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Serie A side are looking to strengthen at full-back this summer, and are also targeting Man City's Danilo.
Darmian is looking to return to Italy after playing sparingly at Old Trafford this season, and could be available for as little as €10 million (£9m/$11m).
PSG to make £65m Zaha offer
Paris Saint-Germain are set to make a £65 million (€75m/$84m) bid for Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha, Express claims.
Zaha has made his desire to leave Selhurst Park known, with Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham among the reported interested parties.
But the Ligue 1 champions have also been keeping tabs on Zaha, and are hoping to move to the front of the line with a massive bid.
Phelan wants Man Utd sporting director role
Manchester United assistant Mike Phelan is eyeing the club's sporting director position, reports the Mirror.
Phelan has occupied a similar role with Australian side Central Coast Mariners, and believes he is the man for Man Utd's vacant position.
Phelan's fellow assistants Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna are nearing new contracts, but the 56-year-old is looking to leave United's bench.
Barcelona call off move for £150m Rashford
The Man Utd striker has been deemed too expensive
Barcelona are no longer interested in a move for Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, according to Express.
The striker's current deal at Old Trafford expires at the end of next season, and he has stalled on signing an extension.
Barca were hoping to pounce for the England international, but have been put off by Man Utd's £150 million (€173m/$195m) asking price.
Allegri promises Juventus stay
Massimiliano Allegri set his sights on building a better Juventus after reasserting his intention to remain in charge of the freshly minted Serie A champions.
Juve secured an eighth straight Scudetto and fifth in succession under head coach Allegri with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Fiorentina on Saturday.
And despite rumours he might leave the club at the end of the term following Champions League disappointment, Allegri insists he plans on remaining with the Serie A champions.
Man City chase 'New Messi' Almada
Manchester City have made Velez Sarsfield wonderkid Thiago Almada a £20 million ($26m) transfer target, claims the Sun.
Almada, 17, has been a regular first-teamer for the Argentine side this season and also starred in his nation's South American Under-20 Championship campaign at the start of 2019.
To dodge a possible transfer ban, City could opt to sign him through feeder club Girona and complete the deal when the sanction is complete.
Solskjaer: Man Utd rebuild will take years
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confessed that Manchester United are in the middle of a rebuild that will take years to complete.
Solskjaer was named United's permanent manager in March after initially impressing following his appointment on an interim basis in December.
But after winning 10 of Solskjaer's first 11 games in charge, United have recently come back to earth by losing five of their past seven matches and the manager thinks it may take multiple windows to get the squad where it needs to be.
Napoli priced out of Trippier deal
Napoli fear that they will not be able to afford Tottenham's asking price for Kieran Trippier, claims the Sun.
The Italian side have been in touch with their north London counterparts over the right-back, who could be allowed to leave this summer.
But with three years left on his contract, Spurs are ready to demand a sum more than double than what Napoli are prepared to pay.
Premier League giants fight for Ziyech
Ajax favourite will be available at cut-price rate
Hakim Ziyech's Champions League exploits have led to interest from a host of top Premier League clubs, reports the Mirror.
The Ajax star has been key to the Dutch side's electrifying 2018-19 season, which includes a trip to the Champions League semi-finals thanks to wins over Real Madrid and Juventus.
And the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and the two Manchester clubs are all likely to make a move for the Moroccan, who could be available at the bargain price of £25 million ($32.5m).