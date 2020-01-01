Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City circling for €50m Bennacer

Victory confirm Toivonen departure

2020-06-04T00:00:55Z

Melbourne Victory have confirmed Ola Toivonen has departed the club to return to Europe. 

The Swedish striker had spent the past 18 months in Australia and scored 25 goals across 40 appearances for the club. 

Man Utd deny Lingard's interest in Italy move

2020-06-03T22:55:51Z

Manchester United have rejected claims Jesse Lingard is exploring the idea of a transfer to Serie A, says the Daily Mail

Recent reports suggested the attacker had asked Chris Smalling and Ashley Young about how they've found their transitions to Italy amid interest from AC Milan

Red Devils' insiders have however squashed those claims as they seemingly confirm his long-term future remains at Old Trafford. 

Man City facing wait over UEFA ban

2020-06-03T22:40:46Z

Manchester City may have to wait two months to learn whether their two-year UEFA ban will be upheld, reports the Mirror

The club were suspended from both the Champions League and Europa League following a breach of Financial Fair Play rules but they have contested those charges with the Court of Arbitration for Sport. 

Ahead of City's appeal next week, it appears the club will have a nervous wait on their hands to see whether such a significant ban is upheld. 

Inter seal deal for Vagiannidis

2020-06-03T22:30:47Z

Panathinaikos teenager ​Giorgios Vagiannidis has signed a four-year deal with Inter, claims Gianluca Di Marzio

The right-back has only cost €400,000 in a "training allowance" fee and he is expected to link up with Inter at the end of the season. 

Man City circling for Bennacer

2020-06-03T22:15:47Z

The Algerian has been turning heads in Italy

AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer has attracted the attention of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, according to RMC Sport. 

The Spanish manager has spoken to Bennacer personally about a move to the Etihad with Paris-Saint Germain also showing interest. 

Bennacer reportedly has a release clause of €50 million ($56m) and wants guarantees around playing time before making a move. 

Lyon close to deal with Portuguese club

2020-06-03T22:05:53Z

Lyon are set to finalise a partnership with Portuguese first-division side Sporting Club Farense, reports L'Equipe

The collaboration is seen as a gateway for Lyon into Portugal, with younger players also likely to be sent there on loan in the future. 