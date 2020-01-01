Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve want Aouar as Pogba alternative

are ready to sell Arkadiusz Milik after failing to find agreement on a new contract, reports Sport Witness.

Milik, 26, has scored nine goals in 16 appearances in this season. His current contract runs until 2021 and, while Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has done his best to convince him to extend his stay in Naples, there have been disagreements over his salary and release clause.

and have both been linked with Milik and it now looks likely that he will move on in the summer. De Laurentiis will hold out for a €50m (£45.3m/$55.6m) fee.