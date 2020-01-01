Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to recall Alexis

Sanchez told to return in the summer

According to the Daily Star, 's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward does not want to see Alexis Sanchez sold or loaned to another club and is willing to give him another chance at Old Trafford.

Currently on loan at , Sanchez has made only seven appearances this term after suffering a serious ankle injury earlier in the season. He has featured in their last three games, however, and is being reintegrated back into the team.

Inter's loan deal for Sanchez did not include an option to buy and Woodward could demand a sizeable fee for him in the summer. Sanchez is under contract at Old Trafford until 2022 and, as things stand, he has been told that he will join United on pre-season.