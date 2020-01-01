Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern offered chance to do Zaha deal

Red Bulls sign midfielder
The New York Red Bulls have signed midfielder Jared Stroud from the club's reserve team, the MLS side announced.
Stroud played two seasons with New York Red Bulls II, scoring 15 goals while providing nine assists last season.
“Jared has earned this opportunity after two strong seasons playing in USL,” said Red Bulls Sporting Director Denis Hamlett. “He emerged as a leader on and off the field in 2019 and showed that he is ready to make the jump to the MLS roster.
Zidane: Jovic is the future
Zinedine Zidane has backed Luka Jovic despite the forward's struggled at Real Madrid thus far.
The striker made the move to Madrid this past summer for a reported €70 million (£62m/$79m) last June, and his manager insists he'll come good ahead of a big test.
McGeouch departs Sunderland for Aberdeen
Scottish international Dylan McGeouch has departed Sunderland to join Aberdeen, the English club announced.
McGeouch made 42 appearances during one-and-a-half seasons at the Stadium of Light.
LAFC part ways with Zelaya
LAFC and forward Rodolfo Zelaya have mutually agreed to part ways, the club announced.
Zelaya appeared in four regular season games, scoring one goal, while also sending time on loan with Las Vegas Lights.
West Ham's Fernandes pursuit stalls
West Ham's pursuit of Gedson Fernandes has hit a roadblock, reports the Guardian.
The English club was hoping to bring in the Benfica midfielder on an 18-month loan deal with a view towards a permanent deal.
However, negotiations with Benfica have failed to progress with Everton also interested in the midfielder.
Chelsea open to Alonso offers amid Inter interest
Chelsea are open to offers for Marcos Alonso as Inter remain interested in the defender, reports the Telegraph.
Inter boss Antonio Conte is eager to work with the Spanish defender once again, while the manager is also hoping to bring in Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.
Alonso has made 14 appearances this term, but is second choice behind Emerson Palmieri.
Liverpool considering new deal for Chirivella
Liverpool are considering whether to offer a new contract to midfielder Pedro Chirivella, according to Sky Sports News.
Chirivella's current deal expires at season's end, with the 22-year-old so far yet to feature regularly with the Reds first team.
Despite the Spaniard's failure to earn significant minutes, the club have been impressed with his progress and could offer him a path forward at Anfield.
Wijnaldum happy to stay at Liverpool
Georginio Wijnaldum wants to stay with Liverpool as long as possible, according to Sky Sports News.
There has been concern about the Dutchman's future at Anfield as he enters the final 18 months of his contract with no new deal agreed yet.
But there is little fear of the midfielder leaving, with Liverpool set to begin talks over a contract extension.
Fulham sign Cavaleiro from Wolves
Fulham have signed winger Ivan Cavaleiro on a permanent deal from Wolves.
The 26-year-old joined Fulham in the summer on a season-long loan and has convinced the Cottagers to make his move permanent.
Raiola offers Lingard to AC Milan
Jesse Lingard's new agent Mino Raiola has offered his client to AC Milan, reports Sport Italia.
The Manchester United midfielder has increased speculation he could be looking to leave Old Trafford after recently hiring super-agent Raiola.
Raiola has gotten to work quickly, it appears, as he aims to find a new home for the 27-year-old.
Portland targets PSG and France star Diani
The Portland Thorns are looking to make a move for PSG and France star Kadidiatou Diani.
Sources have told Goal that the NWSL side is looking to take advantage after Diani rejected PSG's latest offer of a three-year contract extension.
The 24-year-old's current deal with PSG expires at the end of the season.
Brewster completes Swansea move
Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster has joined Swansea on loan until the end of the season.
Brewster has made three senior appearances under Jurgen Klopp and was a target of West Brom and Leeds prior to sealing a deal with the Welsh club.
Watford's Quina a candidate for loan move
Watford midfielder Domingos Quina could make a temporary move away from the club, reports the Athletic.
Quina recently featured in an FA Cup clash with Tranmere, his first start under manager Nigel Pearson.
And, although Pearson has praised the midfielder, the 20-year-old could go out on loan as he looks to find consistent minutes.
PSG boss Tuchel hopeful of Cavani stay
Thomas Tuchel says he hopes Edinson Cavani will remain with the club despite rumours linking the forward with a move.
Cavani is in the final six months of his PSG deal and could leave the club this summer.
Dynamo sign academy midfielder
The Houston Dynamo have announced that the club has signed academy product Marcelo Palomino to a Homegrown contract.
The 18-year-old midfielder is the 11th academy player in club history to sign with the senior team and has represented the U.S. national teams up to the U-20 level.
“Marcelo has grown up in our Academy program and was a standout at each age group to earn this opportunity with the First Team,” said Dynamo Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Jordan. “We understand this is a process, and we look forward to this next step for Marcelo.
"We also look forward to seeing him continue to compete for opportunities within the National Team program as he continues to grow and develop. I’d also like to recognize the hard work of our Academy staff over the years to help prepare Marcelo for this next step in his career.”
Lyon turn to Toko-Ekambi
Lyon are looking at bringing in Villarreal striker Karl Toko-Ekambi to cover serious injuries sustained by star pair Jeff-Reine Adelaide and Memphis Depay, l'Equipe reports.
Toko-Ekambi is widely considered to have been underused lately, having featured sparingly across the last month and likely to be open to more regular playing time elsewhere.
It is said that talks between the two clubs have already begun.
Dresden talks ongoing for D.C.'s Canouse
The Athletic reports that D.C. United have rejected a $300,000 offer from 2.Bundesliga side Dynamo Dresden for the six-month loan of Russell Canouse.
It is claimed that the German club are also prepared to cover the 24-year-old midfielder's wages and that talks remain ongoing between the two sides.
Junior Urso joins Orlando City
Brazilian outfit Corinthians have announced the double departure of Clayson to Bahia and Junior Urso to MLS side Orlando City.
An official announcement made on the club's website reads: “The club thanks the players for their dedication in a Alvinegra shirt and wishes them every success in their careers."
Old Firm to battle for Stoke striker
Rangers and Celtic are set to go head to head in a battle to sign Stoke forward Tyrese Campbell, the Daily Record reports.
Celtic are said to have already made initial advances last month, while their cross-town rivals are now in the frame, with both sides of the feeling that they can land the England Under-20 starlet for around £400,000.
Campbell, son of former Arsenal and Everton man Kevin, is also said to be of interest to Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Wolves.
Griezmann wants Neymar at Barca
Antoine Griezmann has given his backing for Barcelona to make another move for Neymar, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The Brazilian would provide direct competition for a World Cup-winning forward, but extra quality at Camp Nou would be welcomed by all concerned.
Inter still keen on Giroud
Inter remain keen on Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud but have not held any transfer talks since Christmas, reports Sky Sports.
The France international is seeing several landing spots mooted in the winter window, with San Siro one of a number of destinations that he could end up in.
Arsenal focus on January loan deals
Arsenal will once again be focusing on the January loan market as they look to strengthen their squad over the coming weeks.
Goal has been told that last summer's costly outlay means it is unlikely Arsenal will make any permanent signings during the January window, unless an opportunity presents itself that is too good to turn down.
Exit on the cards at San Siro
‘Spurs should get Ings to cover for Kane’
Tottenham should be looking to sign in-form Southampton striker Danny Ings as cover for the injured Harry Kane, says Darren Bent, with Jose Mourinho in need of another goal-getter.
The former Spurs frontman has told talkSPORT: "If Spurs were to go and get Danny Ings and he was to go and score five or six goals before Harry Kane gets back, I don’t think automatically Harry Kane walks back in the team."
'Maddison will be at Leicester in January and beyond'
Leicester head coach Brendan Rodgers has ruled out the possibility of selling James Maddison in January, amid reported interest from Manchester United.
The Foxes boss has said: "James is a very talented player and he will be here in January and beyond."
Juventus ready offer for Man Utd starlet Chong
Juventus are preparing to put a £35,000-a-week deal to Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong, says The Sun.
The Dutch winger will see his contract at Old Trafford expire in the summer and it could be that he decides to take on a new challenge in Italy.
Spurs extend loan spell for youngster
Man City to activate £100m Koulibaly clause
Manchester City are prepared to trigger the £100 million ($131m) release clause in Kalidou Koulibaly's contract at Napoli, claims 90min.
The Blues remain in the market for another centre-half and are now prepared to spend big in order to land a proven performer.
Leicester & Palace tracking Alvarado
Mexican playmaker Roberto Alvarado is being monitored by Leicester and Crystal Palace, according to Football Insider.
The 21-year-old, who is on the books at Cruz Azul, has attracted interest from a number of sides in Europe.
Villa in talks to bring Barry back from Barca
Aston Villa are, according to the Daily Mail, discussing a £3 million deal to bring Louie Barry back to English football from Barcelona.
The talented 16-year-old only moved to Camp Nou last summer from West Brom, but could be returned to the West Midlands inside a few months.
Edouard keen on Premier League move
Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard would like to make a move to the Premier League this month, claims 90min.
The 21-year-old is said to have attracted admiring glances from Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea.
Exit on the cards at Charlton?
Zaha offered to Bayern
Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has been offered to Bayern Munich, according to Sky Deutschland.
The Ivorian continues to be heavily linked with a move in the January window, with his representatives exploring all options.
Kolarov signs contract extension at Roma
Ajax eager to re-sign Babel on loan
Ajax are interested in re-signing Galatasaray attacker Ryan Babel - according to Telegraaf.
The Dutch champions want to bring in the 33-year-old on loan until the end of the season.
Babel began his professional career at Ajax after graduating from their academy, but left the club to join Liverpool in 2007.
Chelsea midfielder Drinkwater completes loan move to Aston Villa
English midfielder Danny Drinkwater has completed a loan move to Aston Villa from Chelsea on Tuesday afternoon.
Drinkwater spent the first half of the 2019-20 campaign at Turf Moor and went on to appear in just two matches for Burnley amid persistent fitness issues.
The 29-year-old managed less than an hour of playing time in the Premier League for Sean Dyche's side, and had to recover from an ankle injury which he sustained after being attacked by a gang outside of a Manchester nightclub.
Atletico ready to offload Lemar but Arsenal not an option
Atletico Madrid will listen to offers for Thomas Lemar in the January transfer window although Arsenal are not currently in the market for the France international.
The Gunners have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old but they are not interested in bringing him to Emirates Stadium as things stand, owing to the options already at Mikel Arteta's disposal coupled with the lack of funds for big-money purchases.
The north Londoners are looking at bringing in one or two players on loan in the winter window, with their £130 million ($171m) spend from last summer restricting their ability to manoeuvre in the January market.
Dabbur joins Hoffenheim from Sevilla
Roma striker Kalinic rejects offer from Bordeaux
Roma forward Nikola Kalinic has turned down the chance to join Bordeaux - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 32-year-old - who is currently on loan at Stadio Olimpico from Atletico Madrid - wants to stay and fight for a place in the Giallorossi's starting XI.
Kalinic has only started two matches for Roma this season and has yet to score his first goal for the club.
Burnley send Glennon out on loan to Grimsby
Barcelona consult Palmeiras over Matheus Fernandes
Barcelona have made contact with Palmeiras to discuss Matheus Fernandes's availability - according to ESPN.
The 21-year-old is under contract with the Brazilian outfit until 2023, but Barca are exploring the possibility of bringing him to Camp Nou.
Barca monitored Fernandes in 2017 while he was at Botafogo, and have reignited their interest with the January transfer window now open.
Istanbul Basaksehir terminate Arda Turan's contract
Istanbul Basaksehir have announced that Arda Turan's contract has been terminated.
The Turkish midfielder was taking in a two-year spell at the club on loan from Barcelona, but he has had his request to leave granted on Tuesday.
Basaksehir have released an official statement, which reads: "Our footballer Arda Turan met with Basaksehir Chairman Goksel Gumusdag and requested to leave the club to open a new page in his career.
"Gumusdag positively responded to his request and therefore, Turan's contract was annulled with a mutual agreement."
Man Utd linked-Rabiot has no plans to leave Juventus
Adrien Rabiot has dismissed rumours of a January transfer amid links to Manchester United, insisting he will "stay with Juventus" for the foreseeable future.
Rabiot completed a free transfer to Juve on July 1, following a hugely frustrating spell at Paris Saint-Germain.
The 24-year-old was left on the sidelines for the majority of PSG's 2018-19 campaign, due to his refusal to sign a contract extension with the club.
Peterborough sign Jack Taylor from Barnet
Palace in the hunt for Bentaleb
Crystal Palace are keen on bringing former Tottenham midfielder Nabil Bentaleb back to the Premier League, claims FootMercato.
The Algeria international, who is also wanted by AC Milan and teams in France, could be offloaded by Schalke during the winter window.
Would have been some move!
Milan expecting decision on Todibo
AC Milan expect to discover in the next 24 hours whether Jean Clair Todibo can be lured away from Barcelona.
Calciomercato reports that the Rossoneri remain keen on the highly-rated defender and want to tie up a deal as quickly as possible.
Departure at St Mary's
Neymar considering new contract at PSG
Neymar is, after several months of speculation linking him with a return to Barcelona, considering signing a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain, according to Le Parisien.
The Brazil international forward was expected to hold out for a return to Camp Nou this summer, but could now commit to fresh terms in France.
Spurs set to miss out on Alcacer
Tottenham look set to miss out on Borussia Dortmund striker Paco Alcacer, claims the Daily Star.
Spurs are in the market for another frontman with Harry Kane injured, but Daniel Levy only wants loan deals and former Barcelona star Alacer is looking for a permanent switch.
Galatasaray refusing to end Seri loan
Jean-Michael Seri has been linked with moves to Everton and Lyon in January, but Galatasaray are refusing to cut a loan agreement short.
Fulham had been hoping to cash in on the midfielder during the current window, but L'Equipe claims they will be prevented from doing so.
Rocky Bushiri joins Sint-Truiden on loan from Norwich
Liverpool submit offer for Trabzonspor goalkeeper
Liverpool have launched an opening bid for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.
The Reds were strongly linked with the 23-year-old in the summer, and Jurgen Klopp is still eager to bring in another backup shot-stopper.
As per Metro Sport, Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu has confirmed Liverpool have tabled an offer for Cakir, telling reporters: "There are offers for Cakir, we continue to receive offers. It’s been said Liverpool have made an offer.
"So a team that is undefeated in the Premier League wants my keeper. In other words, Liverpool’s goalkeeper is in my goal."
Newcastle Southampton & West Ham chasing Sampdoria defender Colley
Newcastle, West Ham and Southampton are all interested in signing Sampdoria centre-back Omar Colley.
Scouts from the Premier League trio have been monitoring the 27-year-old, who is keen on a move to England, despite the Italian side's battle against relegation.
Sampdoria are keen to keep hold of Colley in January due to a serious knee injury to their other first-choice centre back Alex Ferrari but they risk losing the Gambia star for as little as £15 million (€18m/$20m).
Madrid superstar Modric in talks with DC United
Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has held transfer talks with DC United - according to The Athletic.
The MLS club are eager to bring in another European superstar to fill the void left by Wayne Rooney's departure, with Modric top of their list of targets.
Modric has racked up 18 appearances across all competitions for Madrid in 2019-20.
Everton interested in St Etienne defender Fofana
Everton have identified St Etienne defender Wesley Fofana as a transfer target - according to the Daily Star.
Milan and Leipzig have also been linked with the 19-year-old, but the Toffees hope to win the race for his signature this month.
Fofana has featured in eight Ligue 1 matches for St Etienne this season, scoring once.
Tottenham target Atletico ace Lemar
Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Lemar is the subject of interest from Tottenham - according to the Independent.
Spurs are considering a loan offer for the 24-year-old, with the option to buy him outright for £51 million ($67m) at the end of the season.
Lemar has featured in 15 La Liga matches for Atletico this term.
Haaland reveals why he snubbed Man Utd for Dortmund
Erling Haaland revealed the reason behind his move to Borussia Dortmund amid interest from Manchester United.
The Red Devils were seen as a contender for the forward's signature due to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's connection with the fellow Norwegian, but Haaland says Dortmund found a special way to convince him to head to Germany.
Peru international Gallese set to sign with Orlando
Peru No. 1 Pedro Gallese is set to join Orlando City, reports SBI Soccer.
The goalkeeper will arrive on a free transfer from Allianz Lima having previously played for Veracruz in Mexico.
Gallese was Peru's starting goalkeeper this past summer in a run to the Copa America finals, one which ended with a loss to hosts Brazil.
FC Cincy set to sign Japan international
FC Cincinatti is set to sign Japan international Yuya Kubo, reports the Athletic.
The stiker is set to join the MLS side on a Designated Player deal as he moves from Belgian side Gent.
Kubo has also featured for Swiss side Young Boys and German club Nurnberg.
Chelsea prospect Broja scores winner at Tottenham to celebrate new contract
Armando Broja celebrated the extension of his Chelsea contract until 2022 with the match-winning goal against Tottenham in the development squad's first youth match of 2020.
The Albania Under-21 international maintained the Chelsea U-23s' unbeaten record in Premier League 2 with a stunning strike into the roof of the net in the 82nd minute on Tuesday, sealing a 1-0 win for the Blues.
Broja's match-winning contribution comes after meeting up at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to extend his contract, which is good news for the Blues, who have been using the 18-year-old as their main striker at youth level.
Giroud urged to leave Chelsea by France boss Deschamps
Olivier Giroud is unhappy at Chelsea and should leave, according to France manager Didier Deschamps.
The 33-year-old, who has been linked with Inter, Newcastle and Aston Villa, has spoken recently about his desire for first-team football as he targets a place in Deschamps’ squad for Euro 2020, which could be his last international tournament.
Inter deny Eriksen transfer discussions with Tottenham
Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen has been heavily linked with a move to Inter but Giuseppe Marotta insists there has been no contact between the clubs.
Eriksen's contract at Spurs will expire at the end of the season, but it has been reported Inter are willing to part with €20 million (£17m/$22m) to sign him in January.
Man City eye Inter defender
Manchester City are considering a January move for Inter defender Milan Skriniar, according to the Mirror.
The Premier League champions are on the lookout for defensive reinforcements after struggling in the absence of the injured Aymeric Laporte during the first half of the season.
Barcelona and Real Madrid have also been linked with the 24-year-old Slovakia international, who has impressed for the Nerazzurri since joining from Sampdoria in 2017.
Gotze to leave Dortmund at end of season
Mario Gotze will leave Borussia Dortmund when his contract expires at the end of the season, according to Bild.
The 27-year-old has been offered fresh terms but has turned it down as it would involve a signficant pay cut.
World Cup winner Gotze rejoined Dortmund from Bayern Munich for a second spell at the club in July 2016.
Bayern prefer Cancelo over Klostermann
Bayern Munich are keen on signing Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo but have no interest in Lukas Klostermann of RB Leipzig, according to TZ.
The German giants are believed to have contacted City over a possible loan deal for Cancelo, though the Premier League champions would prefer a permanent transfer.
Valencia have also been linked with a move for the Portugal defender, who only moved to Etihad Stadium from Juventus last summer in a player-plus-cash deal involving Brazilian Danilo.