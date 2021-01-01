Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid happy to wait on Mbappe

Juventus pass up on Auba
Juventus have no interest in Pierre Aubameyang - no contact or talks as of now. Negotiation ongoing with Everton for Moise Kean as priority if conditions will be agreed in the next hours. ⚪️⚫️ #Juventus #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021
Kean would be happy to come back to Juventus. #EFC
Madrid mull January wait on Mbappe (Sky Sports News)
Los Blancos could pause in PSG pursuit
Real Madrid have conceded that they may do better to wait until the January transfer window in order to land Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, per Sky Sports News.
Los Blancos have not seen their latest bid for the France star rejected outright yet, but know that the Ligue 1 side are playing hard to get with their star man.
As such, they feel that waiting until the start of 2022 - when Mbappe is closer to the end of a deal he shows no signs of intending to renew - could prove more prudent.
Rahman makes Reading loan move
Good luck for the season, Baba. 👊— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 27, 2021
Everton want Maitland-Niles
Everton are hopeful of signing Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan from Arsenal ahead of the transfer window deadline, says Sky Sports News.
The Toffees have eyed up the Gunners man as a boost to their right-back void.
England international Maitland-Niles would be a studious piece of the puzzle placed for Rafa Benitez on Merseyside.
Ancelotti tight-lipped on Mbappe
Carlo Ancelotti has given nothing away over whether Kylian Mbappe is set to become a Real Madrid player, as speculation continues to swirl around the future of the Paris-Saint Germain forward.
The France international could be on the cusp of a major-money move to Santiago Bernabeu and is reportedly keen on making the swap to Los Blancos from Parc des Princes.
But speaking ahead of his side's clash with Real Betis in La Liga this weekend, Madrid boss Ancelotti has remained tight-lipped on whether the attacker could be at his disposal before the transfer window shuts.