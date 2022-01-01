Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Marseille eye Sanchez

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Alexis Sanchez Inter 2021
Getty

Fiorentina to strike Jovic loan deal

2022-06-17T23:00:00.000Z

Marseille eye up Sanchez

2022-06-17T22:15:00.000Z

Clarke-Salter moves to QPR

2022-06-17T22:00:00.000Z

'Mane is coming!' - Bayern sporting director

2022-06-17T21:45:00.000Z

Sadio Mane is set to join Bayern Munich after the German champions reached a €41 million (£35m/$43m agreement with Liverpool - with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic confirming the forward is on his way to the Bundesliga champions.

Liverpool will receive a €32m (£27m/$34m) fixed fee for the Senegal international, with a further €6m (£5m/$6m) available based on appearances and €3m depending on individual and team achievements.

The transfer fee means that Liverpool have sold the winger for more than the £33.5m (€39m/$40m) they paid to sign him from Southampton in 2016 - but for Bayern, it marks a key bit of business in the transfer window.

Read the full story on GOAL here!