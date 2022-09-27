Inter defender Milan Skriniar can join PSG in January 2023 as he is yet to agree to extension terms offered by the Serie A outfit, according to the print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Nerazzurri are not willing to offer €6 million net plus add-ons per season while the player demands €7.5 million net. He has a contract until the summer of 2023 and if not extended, he can leave for free in July.