Matchday LIVE: PSG, Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona & Inter in today's action

TEAM NEWS: Leeds vs Norwich
Leeds United XI:
📋 Patrick Bamford starts for #LUFC today, as Jesse Marsch makes three changes to his Starting XI pic.twitter.com/ucq1MrU2Ns— Leeds United (@LUFC) March 13, 2022
Norwich City XI:
🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) March 13, 2022
▪️ Three changes from our match against Chelsea
▪️ Gibson, Rupp and Rashica back into starting XI
▪️ Hanley misses out after a positive Covid-19 test#NCFC | #LEENOR pic.twitter.com/3Q1uQ75xGP
TEAM NEWS: West Ham vs Aston Villa
West Ham XI:
Two changes from Thursday.— West Ham United (@WestHam) March 13, 2022
Here's how we're lining up against Aston Villa today...@betway | #WHUAVL pic.twitter.com/jrLMKWbgqN
Aston Villa XI:
This is your Aston Villa team to face West Ham United this afternoon. 👊 #WHUAVL pic.twitter.com/L3lhl14NGG— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 13, 2022
Will the Abramovich chants continue today?
Chelsea supporters once again showed their support to sanctioned owner Roman Abramovich during a 3-1 win at Norwich, with UK technology minister Chris Philp urging Blues followers to reconsider their actions given the “barbaric acts” of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Philp told BBC Radio Four’s 'Today Programme': "I’m a football fan myself, I’m a [Crystal] Palace fan, in south London. So I understand why fans are very attached to their football clubs.
"But Roman Abramovich is someone who has been sanctioned now, yesterday morning, for his very close links to Vladimir Putin and the Putin regime.
"And I just say respectfully to the Chelsea fans, I know he’s done a lot for the club, but the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and what the Russian regime are doing to civilians - shelling maternity hospitals and shooting civilians who are fleeing down humanitarian corridors - and that is more important than football.
"And I say that as a football fan myself, and I would just ask them to keep that in mind."
Barcelona Femeni are champions!
What a way to win it!
Barcelona Femeni are the champions of Spain with six games to spare after beating Real Madrid 5-0 🏆— GOAL (@goal) March 13, 2022
They absolutely CRUSHED the rest of the competition 😤 pic.twitter.com/n5uYxgFyOp
TEAM NEWS: Chelsea vs Newcastle
Chelsea XI:
Your Blues! 📋#CheNew pic.twitter.com/O5xPJLs41L— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 13, 2022
Newcastle XI:
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠-𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 13, 2022
HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/HDH5XAXOJv
HT: PSG 1-0 Bordeaux
A Kylian Mbappe goal is the difference between the sides as PSG head into the break in front, but it's the behaviour of the supporters that has really caught people's attention in this game.
The capital club's fans appear to have lost patience with Lionel Messi and Neymar, booing their every touch. Do they think that it will motivate the pair to play better? It's not something either player will be used to, but who knows, maybe they'll suddenly begin to play better?!
Why are PSG fans booing Messi & Neymar? 🤔
If you disappoint PSG fans, they'll let you know about it.
Lionel Messi and Neymar heard all about it on Sunday when their names and every touch were loudly booed by the home support in their game against Bordeaux.
PSG fans aren't going to forget about the Real Madrid game in a hurry...— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 13, 2022
Messi and Neymar are met with a torrent of boos as they stand over a free-kick.
Neymar then puts it in Row Z 🙃 pic.twitter.com/h26RDL8Aq3
But why?
It's simple: they don't think they've been playing well enough.
The blame for the Ligue 1 club's elimination from the Champions League last 16 at the hands of Real Madrid seems to have been levelled at the South American duo.
Fair? Perhaps, perhaps not. That's football...
A section of PSG home supporters are booing Lionel Messi every time he touches the ball 😦 pic.twitter.com/icRKSgGOwN— GOAL (@goal) March 13, 2022
GOAL! PSG take the lead!
Kylian Mbappe fires PSG in front against Bordeaux after 24 minutes of football, with Georginio Wijnaldum supplying an assist. He can do no wrong at the minute!
GOAL! 1-0! @KMbappe opens the scoring! ⚽️#Ligue1 | #PSGFCGB pic.twitter.com/qqV2dbECo4— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) March 13, 2022
PSG fans boo Messi & Neymar 😬
Incredible!
Lionel Messi may have seven Ballons d'Or and Neymar may be the most expensive player of all time, but even they are not immune from criticism as PSG fans have shown today.
The pair have been subjected to jeers, boos and whistles from the home support following the club's elimination from the Champions League.
Big cheers for Kylian Mbappe though... that's the guy who could be on his way out of the club!
Boos for Lionel Messi and Neymar around Le Parc des Princes 😳 pic.twitter.com/KRyaHTJLLk— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 13, 2022
Des applaudissements pour Mbappe, pas pour Neymar et Messi… #PSGFCGB pic.twitter.com/RDXKy63S5j— Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) March 13, 2022
About Chelsea vs Newcastle... ⏳
Ordinarily, a game between Chelsea and Newcastle United may not be particularly notable, but events have seen this fixture take on an even greater significance, with questions of club ownership coming under the microscope.
Uncertainty swirls around Stamford Bridge after the UK government, responding to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, slapped Roman Abramovich with financial sanctions.
The Blues cannot be sold, while ticket and merchandise sales have been stalled. In addition, the Premier League has "disqualified" Abramovich, while Russian users have, somewhat unusually, been removed from the popular Fantasy Premier League online game.
Newcastle, of course, are owned by the Saudi PIF, and the Magpies' ownership has prompted moral quandaries which have been compared with the Chelsea situation. Interestingly, commenting on the Abramovich sanctions, one of the Newcastle top brass, Amanda Staveley, said that she was "really sad... that someone is going to have their football club taken away because of a relationship they may have with someone. I don't think that is fair, actually, to be honest. But we do have to hold all of our relationships to account."
To bring you up to speed, here's a flavour of what's been happening:
- Premier League disqualify Abramovich
- Chelsea fans warned to stop Abramovich chants
- Russian users removed from Fantasy Premier League
- Klopp: Putin is responsible
- Billionaire Candy still interested in buying Chelsea
- What do sanctions mean for Chelsea transfer plans?
Thomas Tuchel is staying determined despite Chelsea's current situation 🗣 pic.twitter.com/aHLjcKWvfk— GOAL (@goal) March 11, 2022
PSG vs Bordeaux under way!
Time to atone.
A win for PSG today will see them move further clear at the top of Ligue 1. They are 12 points clear coming into the game. Can they make it 15?
Leo Messi 🇦🇷#PSGFCGB pic.twitter.com/JwKWa6Mwd0— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) March 13, 2022
Which games are on today? 📺
Here's the summary...
All times UK
12 noon - PSG vs Bordeaux
2pm - Chelsea vs Newcastle
2pm - Everton vs Wolves
2pm - Leeds vs Norwich
2pm - Southampton vs Watford
2pm - West Ham vs Aston Villa
4:30pm - Arsenal vs Leicester
4:30pm - Borussia Dortmund vs Arminia Bielefeld
5pm - Udinese vs Roma
7:45pm - Torino vs Inter
8pm - Barcelona vs Osasuna
Here's the PSG XI vs Bordeaux
Today's starting 1⃣1⃣! 📋#PSGFCGB pic.twitter.com/7YSrTch2ml— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) March 13, 2022
Neymar, Messi and Mbappe to put their Champions League heartbreak behind them?
Kick-off 12pm GMT.
There's football on today! ⚽️ 🎉
Hey! We've got plenty of live football across Europe's top league's today and GOAL will bring you all the action as it happens, including all the team news, goals, incidents and more.
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are back in action as Paris Saint-Germain face Bordeaux in Ligue 1, while Chelsea and Arsenal are among the teams playing in the Premier League. Borussia Dortmund feature in the Bundesliga, while Barcelona play later in the evening, as do Inter.
Stick around for all the key updates as they happen!