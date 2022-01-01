Matchday LIVE: PSG, Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona & Inter in today's action

Chelsea supporters once again showed their support to sanctioned owner Roman Abramovich during a 3-1 win at Norwich, with UK technology minister Chris Philp urging Blues followers to reconsider their actions given the “barbaric acts” of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Philp told BBC Radio Four’s 'Today Programme': "I’m a football fan myself, I’m a [Crystal] Palace fan, in south London. So I understand why fans are very attached to their football clubs.

"But Roman Abramovich is someone who has been sanctioned now, yesterday morning, for his very close links to Vladimir Putin and the Putin regime.

"And I just say respectfully to the Chelsea fans, I know he’s done a lot for the club, but the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and what the Russian regime are doing to civilians - shelling maternity hospitals and shooting civilians who are fleeing down humanitarian corridors - and that is more important than football.

"And I say that as a football fan myself, and I would just ask them to keep that in mind."

