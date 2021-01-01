Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Matchday LIVE: Man Utd v Granada and Arsenal v Slavia in Europa League action

Join us for coverage of all the goals, incidents and talking points of the quarter-final first-leg ties from England and Spain on Thursday evening

'Well, we got the most complicated draw, the favourite for the title. But that is what everyone wants.'

2021-04-08T17:40:00Z

Granada refusing to single out Man Utd stars for special treatment as Molina confident Liga side can advance.

Granada are readying themselves for the first leg of an eagerly-anticipated Europa League quarter-final clash with Manchester United and Jorge Molina says the Liga outfit will not be singling out any Red Devils players for special treatment.

Welcome to another matchday LIVE!

2021-04-08T17:30:00Z

Plenty of Europa League action tonight. KO in 90 minutes!

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Arsenal vs Slavia Praha 🇨🇿

🇪🇸 Granada vs Manchester United 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

🇳🇱 Ajax vs Roma 🇮🇹

🇭🇷 Dinamo Zagreb vs Villareal 🇪🇸