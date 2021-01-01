Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Manchester City take on Newcastle

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the Premier League clash

Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva
🗣 Bruce: 'You can't help but admire City'

2021-05-14T18:51:56Z

Steve Bruce to Sky Sports: "They are worthy champions and have set the benchmark for a lot of years. You can't help but admire them. We have to take part and give them a game.

"Their biggest strength is their depth. You know whatever team they pick they are all very good players. [Raheem] Sterling and [Gabriel] Jesus up front. [Ilkay] Gundogan is still playing.

"We still want to get as many points as we possibly can and finish above the points totla we got last year. I hope we can go out and play like we did against Leicester a week ago and cause them a few problems."

🗣 Scott Carson: "I thought my Premier League days were over!"

2021-05-14T18:46:18Z

The goalkeeper said: "I got told yesterday, and I’m delighted - I thought my Premier League days were over but thankfully I’ve never given up and have got a chance tonight.

"Of course I was surprised but since I’ve been here I’ve tried to work as hard as I can and be there if needed. Thankfully the manager’s seen that and given me a game tonight.

"Nerves? There always is every game you play but I think that’s good. Even with my experience it’s good to be a bit nervous."

If you needed even more perspective 🐣

2021-05-14T18:37:42Z

How did Man City celebrate their Premier League title win? With pizza! 🍕

2021-05-14T18:28:21Z

"It was so nice,” boss Pep Guardiola said. “The unexpected parties are the nicest ones. If you organise a big party they are normally more boring than last Tuesday. We came here in our [Covid] bubble. We drank a bit, we danced, we hugged a lot, we remembered how good it was.

"Then at 11.30pm, 15 pizzas arrived and that was the best moment of the night. I was not in perfect condition to decide [which one] – but all of them were so good."

Hey, if you've still got it ⚡️

2021-05-14T18:15:30Z

Scott Carson is 35 and starting in goal for City! Take a bow 👏

2021-05-14T18:12:45Z

Team news: Newcastle vs Manchester City

2021-05-14T18:07:04Z

To give you a feel about the sheer grandeur of this game, Scott Carson is starting in goal for the Citizens.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Murphy, Fernandez, Dummett, Krafth, Ritchie, Willock, Shelvey, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Man City XI: Carson, Walker, Garcia, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Bernardo, Torres, Sterling, Jesus

Hello, and welcome to today's liveblog 👋

2021-05-14T18:02:33Z

We'll be covering Manchester City's clash with Newcastle today, who have of course already been crowned Premier League champions.

Team news to come shortly!