Matchday LIVE: Manchester City take on Leeds

Manchester City 2-0 Leeds
Leeds were clamouring for a penalty, as Zinchenko looked to have handled the ball with his hand – but it was just outside the box. But VAR has been consulted, and nothing has been given.
WATCH: Grealish doubles Man City's lead
This is electric from Man City! ⚡️⚡️— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 14, 2021
The perfect ball in from Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish heads home from close range 👌
2-0 after 13 minutes! pic.twitter.com/9ghdnBowxZ
1 - Jack Grealish has scored his first ever headed goal in the Premier League and his 17th overall in the competition (second for Man City & 15 for Aston Villa). Collectors. #MCILEE— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 14, 2021
GOAL! Manchester City 2-0 Leeds
It's two!
It's Jack Grealish this time with a great header from the corner, making up for his earlier miss. This could be a rout from Manchester City. It's barely been 12 minutes!
GOAL! Manchester City 1-0 Leeds
Just seconds after Bernardo Silva's miss, Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier commits a massive blunder of his own. In an attempt to field a clearance, Meslier inadvertently just places the ball in Phil Foden's path – and he takes that chance and scores.
Man City lead!
Manchester City 0-0 Leeds
Manchester City are wasting no time here, and only six minutes have gone! It's Bernardo Silva with the huge miss now after a great bit of play from Kevin De Bruyne. It's a disappointing final touch from Silva from close range, considering his form this season – and he's holding his head in his hands in despair. Deary me.
Manchester City 0-0 Leeds
Manchester City have begun this game highly-charged, and Jack Grealish gets the first shot of the game underway – but it's straight at the 'keeper and saved.
Kick-off: Manchester City vs Leeds
And off we go!
What's the probability of them finishing as summer champions, too...?
Bayern will finish 2021 as Bundesliga winter champions ❄️ pic.twitter.com/1K2wp1Dh2x— GOAL (@goal) December 14, 2021
It's all in City's hands
Manchester City are sitting pretty at the top of the table, but just one point divdes them and second-placed Liverpool, which means they'll want to get a win to maintain that nice cushion.
Chelsea are two points below City themselves, which makes this festive run-in all the more exciting (as long as Omicron doesn't get in the way).
What can't Bayern do? 🤧
Serge Gnabry is on fire! Hat-trick and two assists as Bayern Munich beat Stuttgart 5-0 🔥 pic.twitter.com/utieG1J8fA— GOAL (@goal) December 14, 2021
4 - Manchester City are winless in four Premier League games against Leeds (D2 L2), since a 2-1 win at Maine Road under Kevin Keegan in January 2003. Surprising. #MCILEE— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 14, 2021
Lewandowski isn't the only star at Bayern...
Narrator: Yes, yes there was. https://t.co/9bAwfgglu9— 🇺🇸 FC Bayern US 🇨🇦 (@FCBayernUS) December 14, 2021
Robert Lewandowski scores (again x2)
Meanwhile, in Stuttgart vs Bayern, Robert Lewandowski has scored twice, meaning that he has taken his tally for this Bundesliga season to 948 goals.
Or just 18.
Lineups: Manchester City vs Leeds
Manchester City XI: Ederson, Dias, Stones, Laporte, Rodrigo, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Grealish
Leeds XI: Meslier, Shackleton, Ayling, Llorente, Firpo, Dallas, Forshaw, Raphinha, Roberts, Harrison, James
Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday blog!
Good afternoon/evening! We'll be here covering Manchester City's Premier League clash against Leeds as they try to maintain their spot at the very top of the Premier League – the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea are breathing down their back.
Team news is imminent!