Matchday LIVE: Man City vs Liverpool, Barcelona & AC Milan in action

Follow all of today's football live, with goal updates, team news and incidents from across the top leagues

Updated
Brentford goal 2021-22
Premier League second halves back underway!

2022-04-10T14:08:52.792Z

Will we see a few more goals?

This doesn't bode well for Burnley...

2022-04-10T14:00:00.000Z

Easy like a Sunday afternoon for Lookman 👀

2022-04-10T13:57:52.777Z

Premier League half-time scores

2022-04-10T13:47:56.816Z

  • Leicester 2-0 Crystal Palace
  • Brentford 0-0 West Ham
  • Norwich 1-0 Burnley

Goals from Lookman and Dewsbury-Hall have given Leicester a 2-0 advantage against Crystal Palace, while Norwich take a narrow lead into the break against Burnley thanks to an early Lees-Melou strike. It remains scoreless in the London derby between Brentford and West Ham.

GOAL! Leicester double their lead!

2022-04-10T13:45:42.028Z

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, having set up Lookman for the opener, fires one in himself to make it 2-0! Collecting a cut-back pass from Daka, Dewsbury-Hall spun his man before directing a left-footed shot into the back of the net.

GOAL! Leicester take the lead!

2022-04-10T13:39:52.731Z

Ademola Lookman has fired Leicester in front against Crystal Palace! A timely boost before the break for Brendan Rodgers' side. It's 1-0.

GOAL! Fiorentina lead against Napoli

2022-04-10T13:33:31.242Z

Argentina international Nicolas Gonzalez has fired Fiorentina in front against Napoli. It's 1-0. Will they do AC Milan and Juventus a favour today?

Zouma injury blow for West Ham

2022-04-10T13:29:56.299Z

It's still 0-0 between the Hammers and the Bees

Chance for the Bees! 🐝

2022-04-10T13:25:52.566Z

Nearly half an hour gone.

Salah to Spain? 🇪🇸

2022-04-10T13:16:15.335Z

The lads on Sky Sports have been discussing the possibility of Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool should the club fail to agree a new contract with the Egyptian and Roy Keane reckons Spain would be a realistic destination.

"It might be about new experience. He’s at Liverpool, no doubt he’s happy, but this idea that it’s just about the money, it’s far from it," mused the former Manchester United captain.

"He’s been abroad before, I think it’s if he fancies a new experience. Italy, I know they mightn’t have the money over there, but Spain would certainly be an option for him."

Jamie Carragher is worried that Salah might tarnish his legacy at Anfield if he joins a rival club, but remains optimistic that he'll stay

"I don’t think Liverpool will up their offer at the moment," admitted the former Reds defender. "I think it would be sad if he did move on to a rival in this country, he’d lose his legacy - look at Fernando Torres when he went to Chelsea. I just don’t think it’d be good for his career because where could he go that’s better than Liverpool right now?"

Where, indeed, is the question!

Mohamed Salah Liverpool Premier League 2021-22
GOAL! Norwich go in front

2022-04-10T13:14:43.571Z

We've had our first Premier League goal of the day as Pierre Lees-Melou fires Norwich City in front against Burnley. It's 1-0 at Carrow Road.

Have Liverpool won enough?

2022-04-10T13:01:49.704Z

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes that Jurgen Klopp's team needs to win more trophies.

"This Liverpool team haven’t won enough for how good a team they are," Carragher said on Sky Sports. "That’s not a criticism, this is one of the best teams we’ve ever seen in the Premier League… but if you look at what Manchester City or Chelsea have done in the last 10 years, if they don’t win the league they’ll still win the FA Cup or the Carabao Cup."

Does he have a point? 🤔

The 2pm kick-offs are under-way!

2022-04-10T13:00:00.000Z

And they're off!

Rangers thrash St Mirren

2022-04-10T12:53:05.953Z

Gers won 4-0

Is Man City vs Liverpool the biggest game in Premier League history?

2022-04-10T12:39:44.271Z

Game kicks off at 4:30pm UK time...

Thoughts?

Roofe is on fire 🔥

2022-04-10T12:35:00.310Z

A hat-trick for Rangers!

Rangers look to have put their recent Old Firm and Europa League disappointments behind them as they lead St Mirren 4-0 in the Scottish Premiership. Kemar Roofe scored three of the goals, showing that he is more than capable of filling the shoes of the injured Alfredo Morelos, with Joe Aribo getting the fourth. Just over 10 minutes to go in that game.

Here are the Napoli and Fiorentina teams

2022-04-10T12:27:12.837Z

Which games are on today? ⚽️

2022-04-10T12:16:11.950Z

Here's a flavour of what football we have today...

2pm - Brentford vs West Ham

2pm - Leicester vs Crystal Palace

2pm - Norwich vs Burnley

2pm - Napoli vs Fiorentina

4:30pm - Man City vs Liverpool

5pm - Roma vs Salernitana

7:45pm - Torino vs AC Milan

8pm - Levante vs Barcelona

Which fixture are you most excited about? Let me guess...

Hey! 👋

2022-04-10T12:15:00.000Z

Welcome to GOAL's live match blog for all of today's biggest games.

We've obviously got the crunch clash between Liverpool and Man City in the Premier League to look forward, but we will also bring you updates from the division's other games, as well as matches involving Barcelona, AC Milan and Roma among others.

Stay tuned and get involved!

We've got some team news coming up.