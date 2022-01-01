Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Liverpool host Villarreal in UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg

Follow all the news and updates as two of the world's biggest clubs go head to head in the last four of Europe's premier club competition.

Updated
Comments (0)
Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2022
Getty

Old stagers

2022-04-27T18:05:00.000Z

Liverpool v Villarreal

Road to the semis

2022-04-27T17:55:00.000Z

Liverpool v Villarreal

And you may ask yourself, "Well, how did I get here?"

That's a good question, and one we are happy to provide the answers to!

For Liverpool, their path to the Champions League semi-finals has felt a little on-rails at points - they swept imperiously through Group B, winning every game against Atletico Madrid, Porto and Milan, before knocking out Inter and Benfica, with only the former providing a scare, on the road here.

Villarreal on the other hand - well, they've done it tough and they've done it superbly. Second in Group F behind Manchester United - the side they edged in the Europa League Final last term - they were handed the tough draw of Juventus in the last-16 - and when they shocked them, were given Bayern Munich as a false reward too.

But with two European kingpins dispatched, can the Yellow Submarine make it a third major scalp?

Etienne Capoue Arnaut Danjuma Villarreal 2021-22
Getty Images

Time to tango

2022-04-27T17:45:00.000Z

Liverpool v Villarreal

Well, the team news is in - and on the surface, it is a bit of a mismatch, if we do say so.

Liverpool, giants of Europe, against Villarreal, the Yellow Submarine that could. There's history between these two - a Europa League semi-final of course, won by the Reds in 2016 - and there's history between their coaches.

In that very Europa League final six years ago, who was the man who trumped Jurgen Klopp to bring the title to Sevilla? Why, one Unai Emery, of course.

Both sides arrive with silverware in their recent lockers - Liverpool, fresh from EFL Cup success in the winter, and Villarreal, still driving last year's Europa League triumph to new heights on the continent.

It's got all the makings of a classic, this one.

Jürgen Klopp Unai Emery
Getty Images

About last night...

2022-04-27T17:35:00.000Z

Liverpool v Villarreal

Team news will be with you very shortly - neither side has jumped the gun like some freewheeling sides tonight - but before that, who wants a quick refresher of yesterday's action?

Manchester City welcomed Real Madrid to the Etihad Stadium for another English-Spanish encounter in the first semi-final of the week - and boy, did they not let themselves down.

A seven-goal thriller, complete with some superb finishes - Bernardo Silva's rocket! Karim Benzema's Panenka! That child who somehow got on the pitch late on! - served up a Champions League all-timer, with City taking a 4-3 advantage to Santiago Bernabeu next time out. If tonight is half as exciting - and we hope it is - then we are in for a treat.

Karim Benzema Real Madrid
Getty Images

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2022-04-27T17:30:00.000Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe today!

And just like yesterday, there's only one game in town that we care about. We've already been treated to one high-flying dose of continental action - and yet you want more?!

Welcome back to the Champions League semi-finals, folks - it's Liverpool versus Villarreal, live from Anfield, and we'll be taking you through until the very end of this mammoth first leg on Merseyside.

Strap in - it's going to be a good one*!

(*We hope)

Jurgen Klopp Liverpool 2021-22
Getty