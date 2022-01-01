Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Liverpool face Arsenal in Carabao Cup semi

Follow along with GOAL as the Reds take on the Gunners to headline Thursday's matches

Kick-off: Liverpool vs Arsenal

2022-01-13T19:45:13.402Z

And we are underway at Anfield! who will come out on top in this battle of old foes?

Arteta's pre-match thoughts

2022-01-13T19:32:53.839Z

Mikel Arteta to Sky Sports: "We are short in midfield after losing a lot of players but we have to compete in the best possible way.

"We have to learn a lesson [after the Nottingham Forest FA Cup defeat], it was very disappointing and we now have to show character against one of the best teams in Europe."

Bad omen for the Gunners?

2022-01-13T19:28:46.688Z

What matches are taking place this evening?

2022-01-13T19:17:20.917Z

The matches taking place this evening are:


Liverpool vs Arsenal

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao

Milan vs Genoa

Atletico's game is already underway, with the English & Italian fixtures set to follow in the next 40 minutes..

Welcome to the matchday blog!

2022-01-13T19:15:30.000Z

We could be in for a thrilling evening of football as Liverpool welcome Arsenal to Anfield for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

GOAL will be providing coverage of all of the action while also giving updates on the night's other important matches, including those in the Supercopa de Espana and Coppa Italia.