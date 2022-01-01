Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Chelsea face Liverpool in FA Cup final

Stay right up to date with GOAL's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Comments (0)
Luis Diaz Liverpool 2021-22
Getty Images

Salah goes off injured

2022-05-14T16:19:06.100Z

Liverpool have suffered a massive blow!

Mohamed Salah has gone off injured just 32 minutes into the clash.

Diogo Jota has come on to replace the Egypt international.

Pulisic comes close for Chelsea

2022-05-14T16:08:33.017Z

Christian Pulisic just saw an effort go wide of the post.

A nice move from Chelsea resulted in a low cross into the middle for Pulisic, who got into an excellent position and knocked it towards goal.

But it rolled just beyond the post and out for a goal kick.

Why are Chelsea playing in yellow?

2022-05-14T15:56:17.000Z

Chelsea have lined up in the FA Cup final in yellow jerseys.

The strip is a nod to their previous successes in cup finals.

GOAL has all the information on why the Blues are not so blue today.

Kick off!

2022-05-14T15:47:21.577Z

The FA Cup final is underway!

Chelsea and Liverpool are battling it out at Wembley to decide who will get to take the historic trophy home.

Why is Havertz out for Chelsea?

2022-05-14T15:26:14.695Z

Team news: Liverpool starting XI revealed

2022-05-14T14:40:41.000Z

Welcome to the matchday blog!

2022-05-14T14:38:47.000Z

The FA Cup final is upon us!

Follow the action with GOAL as we take in the action when Liverpool face Chelsea at Wembley.