Matchday LIVE: Chelsea face Liverpool in FA Cup final

Salah goes off injured
Liverpool have suffered a massive blow!
Mohamed Salah has gone off injured just 32 minutes into the clash.
Diogo Jota has come on to replace the Egypt international.
Pulisic comes close for Chelsea
Christian Pulisic just saw an effort go wide of the post.
A nice move from Chelsea resulted in a low cross into the middle for Pulisic, who got into an excellent position and knocked it towards goal.
But it rolled just beyond the post and out for a goal kick.
Why are Chelsea playing in yellow?
Chelsea have lined up in the FA Cup final in yellow jerseys.
The strip is a nod to their previous successes in cup finals.
GOAL has all the information on why the Blues are not so blue today.
Kick off!
The FA Cup final is underway!
Chelsea and Liverpool are battling it out at Wembley to decide who will get to take the historic trophy home.
Why is Havertz out for Chelsea?
Havertz has a hamstring injury. #CFC #FACupfinal— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) May 14, 2022
Henderson back in the FA Cup final
10 - @JHenderson (2012, 2022) is set to become the first player to have a gap of 10+ years between @EmiratesFACup final appearances since @cesc4official (12 between 2005 & 2017). Skipper. pic.twitter.com/Mn9ViKCcWZ— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 14, 2022
Team news: Chelsea's starting XI vs Liverpool
Here's your Chels! 👊@ParimatchGlobal | #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/bHhiSDMfyV— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 14, 2022
Team news: Liverpool starting XI revealed
Our line-up for the #EmiratesFACup final 👊🔴#CHELIV— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 14, 2022
Welcome to the matchday blog!
The FA Cup final is upon us!
Follow the action with GOAL as we take in the action when Liverpool face Chelsea at Wembley.