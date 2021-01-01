Matchday LIVE: Bayern vs Barcelona, Man Utd, Chelsea and Juventus in action as Champions League begins

Aaronson and Adeyemi lead RB Salzburg
RB Salzburg's team is, predictably, very young as they're led by rising stars Karim Adeyemi and Brenden Aaronson.
Adeyemi has been linked to Liverpool in recent weeks while Aaronson recently scored twice for the USMNT in World Cup qualifiers.
Our starting XI to start our 2021/22 Champions League campaign vs. Sevilla.
Strong XI for Sevilla
Sevilla have had a decent start to the season with seven points in three games in La Liga, and their lineup for today's group stage opener against RB Salzburg includes plenty of familiar faces.
Our starting XI for tonight's Champions League opener!
USMNT striker Pefok on bench for Young Boys
U.S. men's national team striker Jordan Pefok has been named to the bench by Young Boys.
Pefok, who scored 15 goals for the club last season while on loan before signing permanently this summer, has five goals in seven games for the club this season.
Young Boys starting XI: Von Ballmoos; Hefti, Camara, Lauper, García; Fassnacht, Sierro, Martins Pereira, Aebischer, Ngamaleu; Elia.
Ronaldo starts for Man Utd!
As if there was any doubt...
The Champions League's all-time top scorer is in the lineup for Manchester United as Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his second appearances since his return to the club.
He's joined by the likes of Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba in the attack, while Donny van de Beek earns a start next to Fred in the midfield.
Ole has named his first side of our 2021/22 #UCL campaign
Ole has named his first side of our 2021/22 #UCL campaign 👊#MUFC
The Champions League is back!
Hello all, and welcome to Goal's matchday coverage of what will certainly be a busy day in the Champions League as the group stage kicks off today.
It all begins with two games on the early slate, with Manchester United facing Young Boys and Sevilla taking on RB Leipzig.
The day's main event comes a bit later, though, as Bayern Munich face Barcelona in a clash of heavyweights.
Juventus and Chelsea are also in action, facing Malmo and Zenit, respectively, while Lille's clash with Wolfsburg, Villarreal's clash with Atalanta and Benfica's visit to Dynamo Kiev round out the schedule.