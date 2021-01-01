Matchday LIVE: Bayern vs Barcelona, Man Utd, Chelsea and Juventus in action as Champions League begins

U.S. men's national team striker Jordan Pefok has been named to the bench by Young Boys.

Pefok, who scored 15 goals for the club last season while on loan before signing permanently this summer, has five goals in seven games for the club this season.

Young Boys starting XI: Von Ballmoos; Hefti, Camara, Lauper, García; Fassnacht, Sierro, Martins Pereira, Aebischer, Ngamaleu; Elia.