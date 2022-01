Ousmane Dembele's agents met Barcelona coach Xavi on Wednesday to reiterate the France international's desire to stay at Camp Nou, according to Sport.

Barcelona have told Dembele to find a new club after failing to reach agreement on an extension to his contract, which expires at the end of the season.

However, Dembele's representatives have reaffirmed that the winger wants to remain at the club and talks are ongoing to find a solution.