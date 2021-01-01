Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Van Ginkel set to leave permanently & live updates from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea boss not concerned after back-to-back defeats

Thomas Tuchel is confident his Chelsea squad is strong enough to handle recent setbacks as they look to secure Champions League qualification.

Chelsea lost 1-0 at home to Arsenal in the Premier League last week before being beaten by Leicester by the same scoreline in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.

The Blues face Leicester again tomorrow in a key game in the race for a top-four spot, and Tuchel has no concerns about his players’ mentality.

"This is a strong group," said Tuchel.

"There is no reason to doubt these players, who have done so well to get into the top four from 10th place, to reach the FA Cup final and to be in the final of the Champions League.

"We are strong enough to handle these situations and these are the challenges that we face. It’s not easy, but it is fun, and there are a lot of teams chasing us and our situation."