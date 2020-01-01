Champions League & Europa League draws: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool & more learn knockout fate

Thanks for joining!
So, to recap...
Both draws have now concluded, so here's a reminder of what is ahead in the Champions League.
🏆 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE LAST 16 🏆
Here are the ties!
🏴 Manchester City vs Borussia Monchengladbach 🇩🇪
🇮🇹 Lazio vs Bayern Munich 🇩🇪
🇪🇸 Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea 🏴
🇩🇪 RB Leipzig vs Liverpool 🏴
🇪🇸 Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain 🇫🇷
🇪🇸 Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund 🇩🇪
🇮🇹 Atalanta vs Real Madrid 🇪🇸
Games will be played over two legs on February 16 & 17 and March 9 & 10, 2021.
⚽️ EUROPA LEAGUE LAST 32 ⚽️
🇦🇹 Wolfsberger vs Tottenham 🏴
🇺🇦 Dynamo Kiev vs Club Brugge 🇧🇪
🇪🇸 Real Sociedad vs Manchester United 🏴
🇷🇸 Red Star Belgrade vs AC Milan 🇮🇹
🇧🇪 Royal Antwerp vs Rangers 🏴
🇨🇿 Slavia Prague vs Leicester City 🏴
🇦🇹 Red Bull Salzburg vs Villarreal 🇪🇸
🇵🇹 Braga vs Roma 🇮🇹
🇷🇺 Krasnodar vs Dinamo Zagreb 🇭🇷
🇨🇭 Young Boys vs Bayer Leverkusen 🇩🇪
🇳🇴 Molde vs Hoffenheim 🇩🇪
🇪🇸 Granada vs Napoli 🇮🇹
🇮🇱 Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Shakhtar Donetsk 🇺🇦
🇬🇷 Olympiakos vs PSV 🇳🇱
Here's someone Man Utd won't be happy to see again
David Silva is coming back to haunt Manchester United in the Europa League
🗣 'Man City will not shout "hurrah!"'
Borussia Monchengladbach director of football Max Eberl told Sky: "A very exciting draw. Manchester City will not shout 'hurrah!'.
"We want to beat them. Hopefully we can play with more power and trust than last time against Real Madrid."
Tough task for the Gunners
The showdown between Benfica and Arsenal not only sees two of the biggest clubs in Europe collide, but also two of the highest-scoring in this season's competition.
Mikel Arteta's side topped their group, whereas Benfica finished second to Rangers. The Gunners will be able to take heart from the fact that they have lost just one of their last seven European clashes with teams from Portugal.
There is some added intrigue with the fact that former Tottenham players Adel Taraabt and Jan Vertonghen now play for the Portuguese side. Nicolas Otamendi has also joined the ranks so there will be some familiarity.
SL Benfica will face Arsenal in the Europa League
AC Milan have the Zlatan factor...
...but history also favours them - they've never lost a game to Red Star.
4 - AC Milan are unbeaten in each of their four European games against Crvena Zvezda (W2 D2), the last one played in a Champions League qualification match in 2006/07.
The David Moyes derby for Man Utd!
All joking aside, being drawn against Real Sociedad isn't exactly ideal for the Red Devils.
Manchester United's record against Spanish teams in these competitions is dreadful...
9 - Manchester United are winless in their last nine games in European competition against Spanish opponents (D3 L6), losing each of their last four.
That said, United have played Sociedad twice and never lost - beating them 1-0 at Old Trafford in the 2013-14 Champions League group stage, before drawing in Spain.
Europa League last 32 draw in full
Here's how they shape up. Think you'll agree we have some crackers ⭐️
🇦🇹 Wolfsberger vs Tottenham 🏴
🇺🇦 Dynamo Kiev vs Club Brugge 🇧🇪
🇪🇸 Real Sociedad vs Manchester United 🏴
🇷🇸 Red Star Belgrade vs AC Milan 🇮🇹
🇧🇪 Royal Antwerp vs Rangers 🏴
🇨🇿 Slavia Prague vs Leicester City 🏴
🇦🇹 Red Bull Salzburg vs Villarreal 🇪🇸
🇵🇹 Braga vs Roma 🇮🇹
🇷🇺 Krasnodar vs Dinamo Zagreb 🇭🇷
🇨🇭 Young Boys vs Bayer Leverkusen 🇩🇪
🇳🇴 Molde vs Hoffenheim 🇩🇪
🇪🇸 Granada vs Napoli 🇮🇹
🇮🇱 Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Shakhtar Donetsk 🇺🇦
🇬🇷 Olympiakos vs PSV 🇳🇱
The first tie has been drawn!
A trip to Austria for Jose Mourinho and Co.
The draw is about to kick off - a reminder of the pots...
SEEDED TEAMS
• Roma
• Arsenal
• Rangers
• PSV
• Napoli
• AC Milan
• Ajax
UNSEEDED TEAMS
• Molde
• Slavia Prague
• Benfica
• Granada
• Braga
• Lille
• Maccabi Tel-Aviv
• Antwerp
• Wolfsberger
• Krasnodar
• Red Bull Salzburg
Ola Maniche!
Former Chelsea, Porto and Atletico Madrid midfielder Maniche joins the crew for the draw.
The ex-Portugal international was part of the Porto side, led by Jose Mourinho, that won the UEFA Cup in 2003, before going on to win the Champions League the following season.
He knows all about this competition!
Of course, there's always Zlatan 👑
Zlatan Ibrahimović: Try to stop me
Can Steven Gerrard go far with Rangers? 🔵 🐻
Europa League last-32 draw begins!
And there's that distinctive Europa League theme song 🎶
Giorgio Marchetti and Co. are back for the draw for UEFA's secondary club tournament.
Europa League draw coming up - when are the games? 📅
The Europa League last 32 will be played over two legs, on Thursday February 18 and Thursday February 25.
Kick-off times will be the same as in the group stage: 5:55pm and 8pm GMT (12:55pm and 3pm ET).
Are Man Utd Europa League favourites? 🤔
According to Jose Mourinho they are.
"Manchester United become one of the top favourites to win the competition," the Portuguese told a press conference on Wednesday.
“The teams that drop from the Champions League are strong and normally don’t belong to the level of the Europa League."
The Tottenham boss has heaped the pressure on his former club. 😬
Frank Lampard has nice memories against Atleti...
2 - Frank Lampard scored and assisted in Chelsea's only home victory against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League (4-0 in October 2009).
Europa League last-32 draw is 15 minutes away ⏳
Here's a reminder of the seeding pots...
Seeded teams:
• Roma
• Arsenal
• Rangers
• PSV
• Napoli
• AC Milan
• Ajax
Unseeded teams:
• Molde
• Slavia Prague
• Benfica
• Granada
• Braga
• Lille
• Maccabi Tel-Aviv
• Antwerp
• Wolfsberger
• Krasnodar
• Red Bull Salzburg
Here's when Sergi Roberto made history against PSG
🗣️ "The night after the goal, I couldn't sleep." - Sergi Roberto makes history
🔵🔴 When the 'remontada' dream became the reality - substitute Sergi Roberto makes history...@FCBarcelona | #UCL https://t.co/x4kpjIrxjj pic.twitter.com/DilM9kQPk8
Liverpool's record against German teams is 😎
10 - Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 10 matches against German teams in all European competition (W7 D3), since a 2-4 loss to Bayer 04 Leverkusen in April 2002.
So... Messi & Griezmann vs Neymar & Mbappe 🤩
Games between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have been crackers in the past.
Here's a reminder of the seeding...
Seeded teams
🇪🇸 Real Madrid
🏴 Man City
🏴 Liverpool
🏴 Chelsea
🇮🇹 Juventus
Unseeded teams
🇵🇹 Porto
🇮🇹 Atalanta
🇪🇸 Sevilla
🇮🇹 Lazio
🇪🇸 Barcelona
🇩🇪 RB Leipzig
Note:
• Teams from the same group cannot be drawn together.
• Teams from the same national league cannot be paired together.
Salut Stephane!
Stephane Chapuisat has joined Marchetti on stage to help conduct the draw.
Chapuisat won the Champions League with Borussia Dortmund in 1997 and starred at international level for Switzerland, scoring 21 goals in 103 caps.
Giorgio Marchetti is here! ⭐️
The draw ceremony is under way 🏆
Cristiano Ronaldo & Leo Messi met in the group stage... Who will go furthest this season?
🤔 Who will go furthest this season?#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/yiRLYVhEpX
RIP Gerard Houllier
The build-up to this draw has been overshadowed by the death of former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier at the age of 73.
Houllier led the Reds to six trophies during his time as manager, including the UEFA Cup in 2001, a year which also saw them clinch the FA Cup and League Cup.
May he rest in peace.
Terribly sad news.— Goal News (@GoalNews) December 14, 2020
Gerard Houllier, one of Liverpool's great managers, passed away in the early hours of Monday morning.
Ten minutes to go! ⏳
Not long now before the Champions League draw gets started.
Time to make that cup of tea or coffee... ☕️
Europa League seeding pots ⚽️
Here are the seeding splits for the last 32...
Seeded teams:
• Roma
• Arsenal
• Rangers
• PSV
• Napoli
• AC Milan
• Ajax
Unseeded teams:
• Molde
• Slavia Prague
• Benfica
• Granada
• Braga
• Lille
• Maccabi Tel-Aviv
• Antwerp
• Wolfsberger
• Krasnodar
• Red Bull Salzburg
Here's who Barcelona could get 😬
At this point there are no easy games... but some are certainly more difficult than others!
Barcelona's possible opponents in the #UCL last 16:— Goal (@goal) December 14, 2020
Manchester City 🏴
Liverpool 🏴
Chelsea 🏴
Bayern Munich 🇩🇪
Borussia Dortmund 🇩🇪
PSG 🇫🇷
Not the easiest 😳#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/QEr8FWJ6uE
Who do you want your team to get? 🤔
Here's the make-up of the last 16:
4️⃣ teams from Spain.
4️⃣ teams from Germany.
3️⃣ teams from England.
3️⃣ teams from Italy.
1️⃣ team from France.
1️⃣ team from Portugal.
Atletico Madrid 🇪🇸— Goal (@goal) December 14, 2020
Barcelona 🇪🇸
Real Madrid 🇪🇸
Sevilla 🇪🇸
Bayern Munich 🇩🇪
Borussia Dortmund 🇩🇪
Borussia Monchengladbach 🇩🇪
RB Leipzig 🇩🇪
Chelsea 🏴
Liverpool 🏴
Man City 🏴
Atalanta 🇮🇹
Juventus 🇮🇹
Lazio 🇮🇹
PSG 🇫🇷
Porto 🇵🇹
The Champions League last 16 draw takes place today
Champions League seeding pots ⚽️
Group winners are seeded and runners-up are unseeded
Seeded teams
🇪🇸 Real Madrid
🏴 Man City
🏴 Liverpool
🏴 Chelsea
🇮🇹 Juventus
Unseeded teams
🇵🇹 Porto
🇮🇹 Atalanta
🇪🇸 Sevilla
🇮🇹 Lazio
🇪🇸 Barcelona
🇩🇪 RB Leipzig
• Teams from the same group cannot be drawn together, so Group G opponents Barcelona cannot get Juventus for example.
• Teams from the same national league cannot be paired together, so Real Madrid cannot get Sevilla and Juventus cannot get Lazio.
The Champions League & Europa League draws are here!
Europe's elite discover their fate in the last 16 and last 32 of the continental tournaments
Welcome to Goal's live coverage of the draws for the Champions League last 16 and the Europa League last 32!
The Champions League draw kicks off at 11am GMT (6am ET).
The Europa League draw gets under way shortly afterwards at 12 noon GMT (7am ET).
We'll bring you all the latest from the draw as it happens, so stick around for all the details and updates.