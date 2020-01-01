Champions League & Europa League draws live: Barcelona, Real Madrid & Man Utd learn knockout paths

⏰ An hour until the draw begins!
Proceedings kick off in an hour's time at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
⚽️ Which teams are in the hat?
Here are the clubs who are in the mix...
Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain (confirmed)
The remaining four teams will be the winners of the following ties: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich, Barcelona vs Napoli, Real Madrid vs Manchester City and Juventus vs Lyon.
Istanbul Basaksehir or Copenhagen
Olympiakos or Wolves
Rangers or Bayer Leverkusen
Wolfsburg or Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter or Getafe
Sevilla or Roma
Eintracht Frankfurt or Basel
LASK or Manchester United
🏆 Champions League & Europa League draw day is here!
The Champions League and Europa League return in August, with the last-16 ties set to be decided.
But, before those games are played, UEFA will chart out the paths to the respective finals, by making the draws for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of each tournament.
The Champions League draw is set to get under way at 11am BST (6am ET), with the Europa League draw happening an hour later at 12 noon BST (7am ET).
Stay with Goal for all the details and reaction!