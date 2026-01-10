This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Liga MX
team-logoMonterrey
Estadio BBVA
team-logoToluca
STREAM LIVE ON TUDNBYPASS GEO-RESTRICTED CONTENT WITH NORDVPN
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Monterrey vs Toluca Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Monterrey and Toluca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monterrey welcomes 2025-26 Apertura table-toppers Toluca to Estadio BBVA Bancomer on Matchday 1 of the Clausura. 

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Monterrey vs Toluca as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USATUDN
InternationalBet365

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bypass georestrictions with a Virtual Private NetworkGet NordVPN

Monterrey vs Toluca kick-off time

crest
Liga MX - Clausura
Estadio BBVA

Today's game between Monterrey and Toluca will kick off on 10 Jan at 22:00 EST and on 11 Jan at 03:00 GMT. 

Match context

Monterrey have assembled an interesting squad of players who fans of Spain's LaLiga will recognise. Former Sevilla midfielders Lucas Ocampos and Oliver Torres are on the books, as is former Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Valencia man Sergio Canales. Former Man United striker Anthony Martial, who also had a stint with Sevilla, completes a cosmopolitan-looking group.

Toluca skipper Alexis Vega enjoyed a stunning Apertura, contributing four goals and nine assists in 13 appearances. Experienced Portuguese striker Paulinho top-scored in the Apertura with 15 goals. 

Toluca v Tigres UANL - Torneo Apertura 2025 Liga MX FinalGetty Images

Injury news

Mexican trio Jesus Corona, Michell Rodriguez and Victor Guzman are doubts for the hosts. Toluca defender Luan is also a doubt.  

Team news & squads

Monterrey vs Toluca Probable lineups

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Torrent

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Mohamed

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

MON
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

TOL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

MON

Last 5 matches

TOL

2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

9

Goals scored

13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0