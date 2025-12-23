How to watch today's Burkina Faso vs Equatorial Guinea AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find Burkina Faso vs Equatorial Guinea live, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.
|Country / Region
|Broadcaster
|🇺🇸 USA
|Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN Sports
|🇬🇧 UK
|Channel 4
|🇨🇦 Canada
|beIN Sports, Fubo, Fanatiz
|🇦🇺 Australia
|beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect
|🌍 South Africa
|Maximo, SuperSport, DStv, SABC
|🇦🇪 UAE
|beIN Sports
|🇮🇳 India
|Fancode
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Burkina Faso Latest News
Burkina Faso’s strengths are concentrated at opposite ends of the pitch, with Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba anchoring the back line, while Sunderland’s Bertrand Traoré and Brentford winger Dango Ouattara provide the main attacking threat.
Equatorial Guinea Latest News
For Equatorial Guinea, much of the focus remains on Emilio Nsue, who continues to be their standout figure, while Mallorca midfielder Omar Mascarell plays a crucial role in bringing balance and control to the centre of the pitch.